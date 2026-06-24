Rockstar officially reveals GTA 6 price, preorder date and exclusive bonuses; key details revealed

After years of speculation over how much Grand Theft Auto 6 would cost, Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the game's pricing, preorder timeline and launch bonuses.

Rockstar said the $100 Ultimate Edition will feature bonus content, including additional gear, clothing, vehicles and other in-game items.(Rockstar Games)

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According to Rockstar's latest announcement, the standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80, making it one of the few AAA titles to launch above the now-standard $70 price point. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition will cost $100 and include additional in-game content and exclusive perks.

The highly anticipated title is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026.

GTA 6 preorders begin on June 25

Rockstar has confirmed that preorders for GTA 6 will open at midnight local time on June 25.

Players who preorder the game will be able to preload it from November 12, one week ahead of release. However, the developer clarified that there will be no early access period, meaning all players will be able to begin playing on the official launch date.

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{{^usCountry}} The company also announced a limited-time preorder bonus. Players who preorder and purchase the game before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes cosmetic items inspired by the franchise's 1980s Vice City setting and protagonist Tommy Vercetti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company also announced a limited-time preorder bonus. Players who preorder and purchase the game before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes cosmetic items inspired by the franchise's 1980s Vice City setting and protagonist Tommy Vercetti. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: GTA 6 is delayed again: Fans erupt in despair and memes over the long wait What does the Ultimate Edition include? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: GTA 6 is delayed again: Fans erupt in despair and memes over the long wait What does the Ultimate Edition include? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rockstar said the $100 Ultimate Edition will feature bonus content, including additional gear, clothing, vehicles and other in-game items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rockstar said the $100 Ultimate Edition will feature bonus content, including additional gear, clothing, vehicles and other in-game items. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The edition will also provide access to exclusive vendors, such as a dedicated car modification shop, tattoo parlor, clothing store and salon. While Rockstar has not shared complete details about these locations, the developer indicated they will offer unique inventories not available through standard vendors in the game. Rockstar hints at single-player launch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The edition will also provide access to exclusive vendors, such as a dedicated car modification shop, tattoo parlor, clothing store and salon. While Rockstar has not shared complete details about these locations, the developer indicated they will offer unique inventories not available through standard vendors in the game. Rockstar hints at single-player launch {{/usCountry}}

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In its official description, Rockstar said GTA 6 "features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet."

The wording has led to speculation that the game may launch without a new GTA Online mode, similar to the release strategy followed for Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar, however, has not officially announced plans regarding the game's online component.

Also Read: GTA 6 may not cost ₹9,000 at launch, and it could be cheaper. Here’s why

Could GTA 6 influence game prices?

The $80 price tag makes GTA 6 only the second major AAA release to officially adopt the higher pricing model after Nintendo's Mario Kart World, according to Forbes.

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Several publishers had previously explored increasing game prices to $80 before stepping back. With GTA 6 expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in recent years, industry observers will be watching closely to see whether Rockstar's pricing decision encourages other publishers to follow suit.

Despite the increase, analysts cited by Forbes believe the higher price is unlikely to significantly affect demand, given the game's immense popularity and years of anticipation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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