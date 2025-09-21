GTA 6 might be scheduled for May 2026 release: Here’s what you need to know

Gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), and excitement has grown with the release of several new trailers in 2025, according to Gamespot. Rockstar’s parent company, reportedly confirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Rockstar)

Recent updates from a shareholder meeting may have confirmed the game’s release date after years of speculation.

Originally, fans hoped for a 2025 launch, but Rockstar postponed the release to 2026. The studio later mentioned a May release, but the exact date remained unclear, raising concerns about further delays.

At a shareholder meeting on September 18, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, reportedly confirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games’ official website also lists the game as “Coming May 26, 2026” for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to rockstarintel.com, another earnings call in November could provide more details about pricing and launch plans.

History of Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto is one of the longest-running and most famous gaming franchises, first launched in 1997. The series allows players to explore large, immersive worlds while completing both legal and illegal activities in-game. GTA 5, released in 2014, was the last major installment, leaving fans waiting over ten years for a new title, making GTA 6 one of the most anticipated games of 2026.

While neither GTA 5 nor GTA 6 is a traditional esports title, they are extremely popular among streamers and content creators. GTA 5 roleplay servers, for example, have been highly successful on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, featuring players as getaway drivers, virtual criminals, or in other imaginative roles.

GTA 6 likely to boost streaming viewership

GTA 6 is expected to generate similar content, likely boosting streaming viewership and engagement in related gaming communities.

Rockstar faces high expectations with GTA 6. Following several delays, gamers will closely examine the gameplay, features, and pricing. Past Rockstar releases, including L.A. Noire and Red Dead Redemption 2, have received critical acclaim, setting a high standard for the new game.