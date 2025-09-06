GTA 6 gets labeled as a “AAAAA” game? Here’s what it means

When it comes to video games, AAA games are considered to be the top end of the spectrum. Video games that have a super high-end budget, massive scale, and take a big commitment to develop and market. The likes of GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, former GTA games, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II and Part I, God of War Ragnarok, all of these are AAA games. GTA launches on May 26, 2026.(Rockstar Games)

Big-budget games meant for mass audiences. But GTA 6 has recently been touted as the first “AAAAA game.” What does this mean? This is just a cheeky way of saying that GTA 6 is going to redefine what scope and scale mean. This comes from a games developer, Devolver Digital’s co-founder Nigel Lowrie.

Nigel, in a recent interview, said that when it comes to the GTA series, nothing comes close to its “scope and scale.” In an interview with IGN, he said that there are AAA games and then there are AAAA games, but GTA is the “AAAAA game.”

“It’s just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands," he told IGN.

Why so much hype?

Well, time and again, GTA 6 has been touted as the biggest video game launch of all time, and analytics firms have predicted that it is going to generate big revenue. Recently, in July, Josh Chapman, who is a managing partner at Konvoy, shared details about his predictions for GTA 6, including the price it could come at and how much revenue it could generate for Rockstar. Convoy said that GTA 6 could generate a big figure of $7.6 billion in total revenue within just 60 days of launch.

He also said that the pricing of the game could be around $80, which is certainly more than what you typically pay for a normal AAA game on the PS5 or Xbox Series X or S, which happens to be $69.99. He also said that GTA 6 is going to be the next UGC platform, which is short for User Generated Content. He said that this could allow for big creative payouts for mod creators and more. He added that GTA 6 could sell around 85 million copies within just the first 60 days of launch.

GTA 6 launch date

Rockstar earlier this year finally revealed the second trailer of the game and also announced the launch date of the game, which happens to be 26 May 2026. This was notably delayed from its earlier expected release in the second half of 2025. Many reports are suggesting that Rockstar could delay the game further because of the scope of the project, but many at the same time say that the delay is unlikely.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Details