Rosie O’Donnell reveals she moved to Ireland after Trump took office, ‘Try not to swim in the chaos’

Rosie O’Donnell has revealed that she has officially left the United States after Donald Trump took office. The television personality previously hinted about her relocation, but in a TikTok video on Tuesday, March 11, she revealed that she moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter Dakota on January 15. Rosie O’Donnell reveals she moved to Ireland after Trump took office (rosie/TikTok)

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell, 62, said in the video.

The comedian further said that she is “in the process” of getting her Irish citizenship since her grandparents are from the country.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are,” O’Donnell said.

‘It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically’

O’Donnell said that she misses the other members of her family. She said, “You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Referencing Trump’s policies, O’Donnell said, “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

O’Donnell said that everyone in Dublin is “friendly,” adding that she has also met a bunch of people” in the two months since moving. She said she was “sorry for those of you who were worried and who missed me.”

“I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through. And now as we’re getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what’s been going on,” she confessed.

O’Donnell concluded the video with some advice to her followers. “Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible, but I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it,” she said.

“And I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is,” she added.