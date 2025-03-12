Trump appears to read from Tesla sales pitch at White House event: ‘They gave me notes’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to read from a prepared sales pitch while showcasing Tesla vehicles at a White House event, in a widely-criticised display of support for the embattled electric vehicle manufacturer and its CEO, Elon Musk. U.S. President Donald Trump holds notes about Tesla cars while being shown various models parked in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

The event, held on the South Lawn of the White House, featured a number of Tesla cars parked for the president’s inspection. Standing alongside Musk, Trump praised Tesla’s designs and vowed to purchase a vehicle himself, despite his previous criticisms of electric cars.

Trump reads from sales pitch

Cameras at the event captured the president holding a note card that listed Tesla's prices and features, with phrases such as “SAFEST car,” “state of the art,” and “affordable.” At one point, Trump acknowledged he was reading from prepared notes, remarking, “They gave me notes.”

A widely-shared photograph of the sales pitch shows prices for the cars. “Teslas can be purchased as low as $299/month or $35K,” read one sentence.

Trump specifically praised the Cybertruck, calling its design “the coolest,” and expressed interest in a red Model S, which he said he would purchase by writing a check. He also pledged to gift his 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, a Cybertruck. However, due to security restrictions, Trump admitted he would not be able to drive his new car himself.

The president’s overt endorsement of Tesla – an extremely rare move for a sitting president to make in support of a private company – comes at a time when Tesla is facing declining sales, stock losses, and protests against Musk’s involvement in the controversial new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Tesla showrooms, charging stations and vehicles have been attacked and vandalised by protestors across the United States and beyond. Trump’s copy of Tesla notes also appeared to address these attacks “on this incredible American company… who makes these spectacular cars.”

Tesla event draws ire

Critics condemned Trump’s remarks and the event as an ethics violation, likening it to an unpaid Tesla advertisement.

“I don't know how one can be an American citizen and not be deeply embarrassed by this. The leader of the free world reduced to reading ad copy for a car salesman,” wrote one X user.

“Elon Musk got Trump doing unpaid Tesla ads on taxpayer-funded time,” another said.

“This was 100% a Tesla commercial at the White House — which is unheard of,” read one of many such comments on X.