Love is in the air! Take a look at the heartwarming engagement pics of Rosie Tenison and Jay Glazer

Jay Glazer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with his partner, Rosie Tenison, whom he is happily engaged to. In the pictures, Jay can be seen on one knee, presenting a beautiful engagement ring to Rosie. He wrote a long and emotional message to express his love and admiration for his partner, describing her as an ‘amazing’ and incredible soul'. Jay also revealed that it took him 53 years to find his true love, highlighting the depth of his feelings for Rosie. However, Jay's message also narrated his sad story of how he was unloved and pushed people away from his life, making the discovery of true love even more special. Despite the struggles, the couple looked extremely happy in the proposal pictures, radiating joy and love. Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the happy news with the couple. (Also read: 'The way he looks at you....', Fans react to 'favourite couple' Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago's mushy pics) Jay Glazer with love of his life Rosie Tenison,

Jay knelt on one knee in one of the photos, offering a ring to Rosie, which he placed on her finger. He was attired in a black T-shirt paired with blue pants while Rosie wore a floral dress along with a long jacket, her hair flowing freely. As they gazed at each other with affection, the outdoor surroundings seemed to fade away. Another image showed a close-up of Rosie's hand adorned with the new ring, proudly on display. Finally, the two posed together in a bar, beaming with joy for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jay wrote, "Sooooo this happened! (red heart emojis). It only took me 53 years to find true love. For everyone out there… it’s never too late. Because of my gray, I’ve felt unlovable for 53 years! As a result, I’ve sabotaged and pushed others away- that’s what the gray gets you to do. But it takes a special spirit to stand there with me, help me grow, and feel worthy of feeling loved. That’s who this woman is!! This amazing, incredible soul Rosie Tenison saw my pain but more so saw my heart and said “This man takes care of so many people but who takes care of him? I want to be the one to take care of him!”

He concluded by saying, “However, I wouldn’t have been able to receive this love had I not gone on this mental health journey with all of you. Took me 53 years to do the work on myself to see I am worth it, I can beat the gray… I can live in the blue. Thank you Rosie for what’s going to be a lifetime of blue and love.” He used ‘dream come true’, ‘engaged’ and 'about time' as the hashtags. Sly Stallone commented, “That is so great. Congratulations my friend.” Adam Schefter wrote, “Breaking news! Congratulations!” Andrew Whitworth commented, “Congrats my brother! So happy for you both! Love ya.”

Reacting to their engagement pictures, one of Jay and Rosie's fans wrote, “Congratulations! Wishing you years of happiness together.” Another fan commented, “Inspiration.. every word you said I have felt.. im not worthy.. I fight Everyday like you Do! Beyond happy for you Mr Glazer! Much Love!” “Literally nothing makes me happier than this photo. And this journey and caption and life moment. Congrats to a perfectly imperfect couple who were made for eachother, willing to wear their hearts on their sleeve, and show us what love is REALLY all about: fighting for the blue and loving through all seasons, and being vulnerable with one another”, added one.