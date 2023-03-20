'The way he looks at you....', Fans react to 'favourite couple' Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago's mushy pics

Francesca Farago, who gained popularity as a participant on the widely watched dating program, Perfect Match, recently shared a series of affectionate photographs featuring her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, a well-known YouTuber. In a few of the snapshots, the duo can be seen wearing matching black outfits, clasping each other's hands, exuding the aura of a dynamic duo. Jesse appeared to be completely smitten with his girlfriend. In another collection of images, the couple applied a face mask to augment their natural beauty and posed gleefully for the camera in their restroom. Numerous admirers and celebrity acquaintances hurriedly left comments in the comment section, expressing their fondness for the lovely pair. (Also read: Francesca Farago gives a kiss to her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan; fans love their PDA: 'You two are so cute'. Watch) Francesca Farago with boyfriend Jesse Sullivan.

One of the snapshots showcased Jesse and Francesca striking a natural pose. Francesca donned a trendy black top, complemented by a leather jacket and a mini-skirt. She accessorized her outfit with minimal makeup and black high heels. Jesse, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look, pairing a silver-lined, full-sleeved T-shirt with an olive pair of loose-fitting pants and black shoes. He held Francesca's hand, and in another shot, he gazed at her adoringly. Additionally, Francesca shared a couple of images featuring the duo applying face mud to maintain healthy and radiant skin. Jesse even planted a kiss on Francesca's cheek, and they both looked straight into the camera while capturing a selfie.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Francesca wrote, “Us 10% of the time vs 90% of the time.” Jesse commented, “Me looking at you like (drooling emoji) and “Ilysm (black heart emoji).” Kariselle wrote, “FAVOURITE COUPLE.” Chrishell commented, “Both 10s (fire emojis).” Kayla Rich wrote, “Love birds.” Digital Creator Angel Merino commented, “Too mucg fire on one photo!!!” Sophia Pierson wrote, “Couple goals (fire and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).”

Reacting to the mushy pictures, one of Francesca's fans commented, “The way he looks at you (red heart eyes emojis). I love the way you look at each other.” Another fan asked, “Hi I wanted to ask you, did all the bikinis you wore on perfect match are from your line? I loved a black one you wore.” Other fan wrote, “Couple goals.” “You two are so cute together”, added one. “Love you guys”, wrote other.

Francesca, a former participant of the dating reality program, Perfect Match, expressed her dissatisfaction with the producers while appearing on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files. During the first episode of the show, which premiered on February 14 and required the contestants to live with men, Francesca admitted to feeling uneasy. She also revealed that many of the other participants were also uncomfortable and unaware of the living arrangements during filming. She was romantically linked with three of her co-stars on the show, namely Dom Gabriel, Abbey Humphreys, and Damian Powers. Her experience on Perfect Match, along with her criticisms of the show's format, has sparked a discussion regarding the ethics of reality television and the mental well-being of its participants.