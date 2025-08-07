Salakaar actor Naveen Kasturia reveals whether he would take up writing or direction next | Exclusive

Naveen Kasturia, soon to be seen in the web series Salakaar, has recently completed over a decade (Pitchers released in 2015) as an actor. Having started off his career working as an assistant director for Mahesh Bhatt and Dibakar Banerjee, his first love remains acting. During his conversation with OTTplay, he recalls the same. While he has been seen as an actor in varied projects, Naveen believes his journey has just started, and thus, writing and direction is not something that he could pursue already. In fact, the actor, who often gets confused with another writer-actor, clarified that he has not written any show. "Mera aisa iraada bhi nahi hai koi," he shares. Salakaar actor Naveen Kasturia

Salakaar actor Naveen Kasturia on writing and direction

'In love with acting'

Naveen Kasturia still romanticizes acting and is not ready to give that up. "I want to keep exploring roles. I fall in love with acting more as I keep exploring newer characters," he tells us, adding, "I have just touched the tip in acting. I have done a few characters and want to explore many more."

'Work-life balance likely to be non-existent after turning a writer'

Prod him further if he thinks he would pursue the world that is on the other side of the camera, and Naveen promptly points out how he's not yet ready for that world. "Usme toh work-life balance aur hilega yaar. Acting mein toh still (you get a breather), but if you go into that world, 24x7, you will be caught up with work," he explains.

'Writing is a never-ending process, good screenplay is Bible for actors'

"That's your baby no. I remember how back in college, when I would write plays, I would think about it in class also. It was like the professor is trying to teach us something, but my mind is still working on how to improve the script to give the play its best. Writing is a never-ending process. You keep thinking how to improve it and make it more engaging," Naveen Kasturia shares.

He further cautions, "Main yeh nahi keh raha ki mera work-life balance kharab ho jaayega that's why I won't become a writer. I generally mention how tough it is to be a writer, and I would like to pursue acting at this point. I think good writing is what leads to good films, because a good screenplay is a Bible for everybody else who works on the film."

Salakaar is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on August 8. The same can be accessed via your OTTplay Premium subscription.