Home / Entertainment / Others / Sanchari Vijay dies at 38: 5 lesser-known facts about National Award-winning actor
Sanchari Vijay died on Monday.
Sanchari Vijay died on Monday.
others

Sanchari Vijay dies at 38: 5 lesser-known facts about National Award-winning actor

  • Sanchari Vijay died on Monday. The Kannada actor had met with an accident on Friday, June 12. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident on June 12 in Bengaluru, died at the age of 38 on Monday. After undergoing surgery for a brain hemorrhage, Sanchari was declared brain dead. His family decided to donate his organs.

Sanchari Vijay began his acting career in the Kannada film industry with the 2011 release Rangappa Hogbitna. In the last 10 years, Vijay went on to act in several films. Kichcha Sudeepa and many other stars from the industry have offered their condolences. Fans too have paid their tributes to the actor.

Here is some trivia about Sanchari Vijay:

National award recipient:

Vijay won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2015 for his portrayal of a transgender person in Nanu Avanalla Avalu. In the same awards, his other movie Harivu won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

He didn't envision a career in acting:

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay had once said he did not envision acting as a career. "I had never imagined that I will end up being an actor. Yes, I did have some qualities like enacting my favourite roles after watching a film or a drama, but all of this was in the past, as later, I started getting serious about education. In fact, even while studying, my friends would notice my acting skills. I worked as a lecturer, and when the college shifted to a far off location, I quit. Then a friend insisted that I join theatre,” Vijay had said.

Vijay turned playback singer:

Apart from acting, Vijay also tried his hand at singing. He had sung the song titled Dumtaka for the 2017 Kannada movie Riktha.

Vijay's voice behind Girish Karnad story:

Besides acting, Vijay had also doubled up as a voice-over artist. He lent his voice to an audiobook dedicated to Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad. The book was titled Aadaadta Aayusha and was launched on a storytelling application.

His last film:

Vijay's popular films included Harivu, Killing Veerappan and Aduva Gombe. He was last seen in the ACT 1978, which released in 2020.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kannada film industry kannada cinema kannada actor + 1 more

Related Stories

Sanchari Vijay was best known for his work in the film, Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.
Sanchari Vijay was best known for his work in the film, Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.
entertainment

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay dies, family decides to donate organs

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who had been in a critical condition since his road accident on Friday, was declared brain dead by doctors treating him in a Bengaluru hospital on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
He won the National Award for his performance as a transgender in Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.(Twitter)
He won the National Award for his performance as a transgender in Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.(Twitter)
entertainment

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay meets with a road accident, condition critical

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay met with a road accident in Bengaluru when he was returning from his friend's place on Friday. He has reportedly sustained injuries on the right side of his brain and thigh region. He won a National Film Award for his role in Naanu Avanalla…Avalu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.