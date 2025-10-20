Sharon Osbourne mourns dog Elvis months after Ozzy's death from heart attack, ‘He was by my side until the end’

Months after Ozzy Osbourne’s death, Sharon Osbourne shared that their 14-year-old dog, Elvis, has died, as reported by People. She announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting four photos that included herself, Ozzy, and Elvis. Sharon Osbourne says goodbye to 14-year-old dog Elvis, following months of loss after Ozzy’s passing in July and their other dog Rocky’s death in August.(REUTERS)

“I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious years,” she wrote. “He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!” Elvis’ death comes three months after Ozzy died on July 22 at age 76.

Before Ozzy’s passing, the couple also lost their 15-year-old Pomeranian, Rocky, in August 2024. “Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years,” Ozzy wrote at the time. “I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s died of heart attack

Ozzy Osbourne’s death certificate confirms he died of a heart attack and had long been living with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

The certificate, filed in London and obtained by The New York Times, states the official cause of death as “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

It was reportedly filed by his daughter Aimée Osbourne at a London registry office.

When Ozzy died, the Osbourne family said in a statement to PEOPLE, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral took place in Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral took place on 30 July in Birmingham, England, his hometown.

Thousands of fans lined the streets as the hearse carrying Osbourne passed through the city centre, paying tribute. His wife Sharon and their children Aimée, Kelly, and Jack were among those mourning.

His death came only weeks after his final performance. On 5 July, Osbourne had reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a farewell concert, their first performance together in nearly twenty years.