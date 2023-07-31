Shobana drops charges against domestic worker who stole cash from her Chennai home: Report

Veteran actor Shobana has dropped the charges against a domestic worker in connection with the theft of ₹41,000 from her Chennai home. As per an India Today report, Shobana did not terminate her from the job, and the stolen money will be compensated from the domestic worker's salary. Also read: Aishwarya Rajinikanth's domestic staff held for stealing gold, silver jewellery from Chennai home Actor Shobana had filed complaint against the domestic worker at her Chennai home.

Police had reportedly taken the domestic worker into custody and started their investigation after Shobana had lodged a complaint of theft. But, after the domestic worker confessed to the crime during the interrogation, the actor, who is also a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer, dropped the charges.

Shobana drops theft charges

On July 27, Shobana had reported a theft at her residence to the Teynampet police in Chennai, reported India Today. She reportedly lives in an independent house on Sriman Srinivasa Road, Teynampet. The domestic worker at the actor's home was accused of the theft and was immediately taken into custody by the police, and confessed to the crime.

However, later Shobana not only dropped all the charges against the domestic worker but also decided to not terminate her employment. Shobana reportedly forgave the domestic worker and said she doesn't want any further legal actions against her. The stolen money will reportedly be compensated from the domestic worker's salary.

The report further said that Shobana filed the police complaint because her mother, Anandam, had complained of regular thefts at their home in the past few months. Sources told the portal that the domestic worker had been sending the stolen money to her daughter's account with the assistance of the actor's driver.

Shobana's career

She has worked mainly in Malayalam films along with Telugu and Tamil films. Shobana has also acted in a few Hindi, Kannada and English films. She has worked in films such as Rudraveena (1988), Nadodikkattu (1987), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Idhu Namma Aalu (1988), Siva (1989), Innale (1990), Kalikkalam (1990), Thalapathi (1991), Pappayude Swantham Appoos (1992), and Manichitrathazhu (1993).

Shobana received her second National Film Award for Best Actress in 2001 for her role in the Indian English language film Mitr, My Friend, directed by Revathi. In 2006, the Indian government honoured her with the Padma Shri.

