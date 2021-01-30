Social Media Star of the Week: Shobana
During the pandemic, almost everything went online. But, for a classical dance form like Bharatanatyam, it is essential to get the basics right. So, teaching and learning it on Instagram is a herculean task!
However, within two weeks of uploading her first Reel, more than a million people had viewed renowned Kerala actor and classical dancer Shobana Chandrakumar’s video.
Irony has it
Until 2016, Shobana had no clue about the platform and it took a lot of cajoling by her students for her to create an account. She’d restrained her posts to travel pictures and dance concert images. “I feel guilty if I share a post too many because I think I’ll be popping onto everyone’s busy lives,” says the actor.
So, when did the idea to use Reels for teaching occur? “Being stuck inside the house brought a sense of weirdness. Silence was one thing that I wanted and when it actually happened, I felt terrified. As my institute shut, the course went online almost immediately. I felt good about being in touch with my students online, so I thought I could create videos to reach out to people who are interested in my dance,” says the actor.
Shobana, who debuted in the Malayalam movie industry in 1984, had been focusing on her dance performances with tours across India and the US, prior to the pandemic.
Reeling along
So, does Reels leverage her as an actor or a dancer, I question and pat comes the reply: “It’s half and half, I do shoot my practise sessions and pop it on Instagram as well as post some throwback photos from my movies.” The 50-year-old actor-dancer also replies to most of the comments on her Reels.
As for feedback or any negative comments she says: “Fortunately, I don’t think my videos have gotten any negative comments! People sometimes do leave personal comments, but that is to elicit a response from me directly... What to do,” Shobana shrugs.
Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com
Follow @MissNair on Twitter and Instagram
From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Five grooming mistakes that men make, but shouldn’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: Trials & trips of social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Shobana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateek Sadhu: Gourmet movie night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Grammy girl next door
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“I love eating bun-maska in bed!,” says chef Ranveer Brar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I didn’t even have a bank account,” says actor Pankaj Tripathi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical Guruji: Android back-up for your iPhone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan on the trappings of cinema
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Announcing the winners of the #BrunchBookChallenge 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The travelling burger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaheen Bhatt: Of cats & dogs and some self-reflection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour: Looking up down under
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kapoor family’s best-kept food secrets!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“I slept like a bear in hibernation during lockdown,” says Prateik Babbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox