Sreelekha Mitra pens open letter to Agnimitra Paul on demolition drive: ‘Uplift the poor instead of pushing them’

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of the Gariahat market in south Kolkata and directed officers and traders to improve sanitation and infrastructure. In the last few weeks, a major demolition drive targeting unauthorized and dangerous constructions across Kolkata has been in place.

What Sreelekha wrote

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has asked Minister Agnimitra Paul to address some issues in the state.

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Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra took to her Facebook account to pen an open letter to her to address the economical needs of the people first. She wrote, "Do not bull doze my thoughts please…

Dear Agnimitra Paul

I have known you for years, and I wanted to share a few personal thoughts. These are people born and raised within this very system, taught for years that this is normal. Now their very existence seems to have become a political issue. Cleaning the city is a worthy and necessary goal. Civic sense matters. But sadly Rome was not built in a day."

She added, “People need education, sustainable livelihoods, and a life above the poverty line before they can be expected to change. The economy must be addressed before targeting those struggling to survive. Instead of only fining people for spitting on the streets, address why such behaviour exists in the first place.”

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{{^usCountry}} "From one woman to another, I ask you to help people understand. But understanding begins with education, and education begins with a life free from constant worry about survival. We admire clean streets abroad and wonder what we lack at home, but our realities are different. Population density, daily struggles, and socio-economic conditions are not the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "From one woman to another, I ask you to help people understand. But understanding begins with education, and education begins with a life free from constant worry about survival. We admire clean streets abroad and wonder what we lack at home, but our realities are different. Population density, daily struggles, and socio-economic conditions are not the same. {{/usCountry}}

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The economy must grow without widening the gap between rich and poor. Let us bridge that gap, educate, and uplift the poor instead of pushing them further to the margins. I hope you understand.

Yours' truly

Sreelekha Mitra ( a concerned citizen)

All the best."

More details

Meanwhile, the minister announced several measures, including separate toilets for men and women, installation of concrete slabs in slippery areas to prevent accidents, and construction of drainage channels between shops. She said drains, particularly those near fish and meat shops, must be cleaned daily, while sanitation workers would clean the market three times a day.

"Any shop found with garbage dumped in front of it will be fined," Paul said, adding that every shop must keep a dustbin and fish and meat vendors must maintain strict hygiene. She also directed the removal of unauthorised shop extensions beyond allotted spaces within a week. The minister asked officers to examine the possibility of setting up permanent sheds in market areas and stressed the need to strengthen fire safety arrangements.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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