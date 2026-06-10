Amid TMC crisis, Sreelekha Mitra slams June Malia for her comments on Bengal pre-election result

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's struggle to stabilise her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and keep it intact seems not to be ending anytime soon, with a fresh resignation in the Rajya Sabha coming as the latest setback. Sushmita Dev resigned from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said she has left the TMC. This is the second major exit this week. Sreelekha Mitra has urged June Malia to apologise to her party members.

Earlier, TMC Lok Sabha MP June Malia was among the party members who attended CM Suvendu Adhikari's administrative meeting. Amid this, a viral graphic circulating on social media has claimed that a "separate group" of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Sreelekha's open letter to June Actor Sreelekha Mitra has now condemned some of the remarks made by June before the West Bengal elections. Taking to her Facebook account, Sreelekha shared a video in which June was seen talking about the insults that Mamata Banerjee had faced and saying that after the results were announced, they would take revenge or teach their opponents a lesson.

In the caption, Sreelekha wrote an open letter addressing her. It read, "June,

This video summarises it all. Sitting at the pinnacle of power, you people incite and promote violence amongst masses while securing yourselves into the safe parameters of your homes guarded by your security guards, while the poor, unruly mob take it to the streets believing in every single word you, priviledged ones utter, thereby maybe losing their lives, livelihood ...and for what? whereas you turncoats, oh so loyal didi's sisters and brothers take refuge once the lotus party spread their wings of power. You don't flicker your eyelid thinking once about your accountability oh so ‘bhalo trinommols’ (good party members). Your once dearest didi must be cursing herself for taking you all under her 'আঁচল'. Seriously I am pittying her now for the same."