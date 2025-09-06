Su From So OTT release: Raj B Shetty's hit Kannada horror comedy to stream soon; know when and where to watch

Su From So OTT release: If there’s one Kannada film that has made a mark recently, it has to be the horror comedy Su From So, directed by debutant filmmaker JP Thuminad. The film, produced by actor Raj B Shetty, received good reviews upon its release on 25 July and collected ₹121 crore worldwide after being made on an approximate ₹5 crore budget. Know when and where to stream it online if you missed it in theatres. Su from So OTT release: The horror comedy features an ensemble cast.

Su From So OTT release

Su From So will stream on JioHotstar from 9 September. The platform shared the update as part of its upcoming release catalogue on the website and the app. Its synopsis reads: “In a quiet village, Ashoka’s innocent crush unleashes strange events, leading locals to believe he’s brought a ghost along with his feelings.” Su From So received good reviews upon its release and became the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year.

About Su From So

Su From So explores a story set in the coastal village of Marlur, which is linked to Someshwara. A carefree youngster named Ashoka has an innocent crush that spirals into rumours of possession by a ghost named Sulochana. The film has been credited with bringing a large crowd back to theatres following the KGF films, Kantara and 777 Charlie. It veers between social drama and comedy.

Su From So stars Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B Shetty, Pushparaj Bolar, Mamtha Shetty, and many more in key roles. It is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B Shetty under Lighter Buddha Films. Su From So was also released in Malayalam on 1 August and was distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Raj will soon star in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar with Bobby Deol in the lead. He will also appear in 45 with Nimma Upendra and Shiva Rajkumar as his co-stars.