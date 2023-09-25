Taylor Swift spotted banging the glass, yelling in joy after rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce’s touchdown for Chiefs

Travis Kelce’s rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift appeared to be the most excited member of the audience as the athlete got on board for his first touchdown. Travis was found in the endzone against the Chicago Bears to earn a 40-0 lead with 7:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and Taylor seemed to lose her calm.

As CBS cameras turned to Taylor, she was seen banging the glass in happiness. “Let’s fu***ng go,” she yelled after Travis’ third touchdown of the season.

The NFL quoted her in the video posted to X, saying, “How about that touchdown, @TaylorSwift13?”

Taylor was seen sitting beside Travis’ mother Donna during the entire game. She appearedat Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, for the Chiefs-Bears game after Travis admitted that she had invited her.

‘It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got’

Rumours are rife that Travis is now dating Taylor.ESPN's ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ released its interview with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last week. He was, without a doubt, asked about the rumours.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," he said. "This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody's ear. No one actually know what's going on."

"Please everybody stop asking my brother," he added, referring to Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce who recently talked about it. When Jason initially said his brother was really dating Taylor, he appeared to be joking. "I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Travis said that he “threw the ball” in Taylor’s “court” and asked her to come to Arrowhead. “I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,” he quoted himself as having told Taylor.