Thalaivan Thalaivii box office report: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s romantic drama mints 75 crore worldwide

Thalaivan Thalaivii, the recently released Tamil film starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, has been performing well at the box office. The official and recent report from the makers themselves is that the family drama has collected over ₹75 crore at the box office worldwide. Thalaivan Thalaivii

After featuring in the Malayalam film 191a, actors Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi starred in the Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii. The romantic family drama is written and directed by filmmaker Pandiraaj and debuted in theatres on July 25.

Within 12 days of release, the film has minted over ₹75 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers confirmed on Wednesday. The film has been resonating well with family audiences, with good response being reported for the family drama.

The film revolves around two individuals who get married, but their lives turn sour due to constant bickering and shouting. Thalaivan Thalaivii features Vijay Sethupathi as a cook in the eatery that his family owns, while Nithya Menen plays the love interest. The film has elements of comedy, action, emotions, which has been one of the strong key points for the film’s success.

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release

The post-theatrical streaming rights of Thalaivan Thalaivii have been bagged by Prime Video. With the film still having a theatrical run, it will take longer for it to make a streaming debut. The makers have also released the film in Telugu as Sir Madam. The ensemble star cast of Thalaivan Thalaivii includes actors Yogi Babu, Mynaa Nandhini, Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Deepa, Roshini Haripriyan and others. The technical crew includes music by Santhosh Narayanan and M Sukumar as the cinematographer. Pradeep E Ragav is the editor.

Meanwhile, you can stream Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi’s Malayalam film 191a on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. The film is a social drama directed by Indhu VS, and revolves around a revolutionary writer and photocopy shop owner.