Thallumaala promotional event cancelled due to huge turnout, see video

A promotional event that was organised for Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film Thallumaala in a mall in Kochi was cancelled after huge crowd swamped the venue. Ahead of the film's release, videos and pictures from the overcrowded venue were doing the rounds on social media. Reacting to the scene from the mall, Tovino said in a video that he’s never seen such a crowd in his life.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film released in cinemas on Friday. The team had planned a grand pre-release promotional event on Thursday evening in HiLite mall in Kochi.

Several users posted videos and pictures from the venue that was flooded with people. After the event was cancelled, Tovino posted a video on his instagram page in which he expressed his utter disbelief over the crowd turnout.

#Thallumaala promotion event Crowd from #HiLite mall Kozhikode 😳🔥

The event which was scheduled for yesterday cancelled due to the uncontrollable crowd!! #TovinoThomaspic.twitter.com/YdHGD4RS5O — AB George (@AbGeorge_) August 11, 2022

Reacting to the event being cancelled, Tovino said: “We saw a large crowd at the entrance of the mall. However, we never expected all of them to come inside the mall. I never expected such a huge turnout. I don’t know if this is good or bad news. Unfortunately, we could not conduct the promotional event. We couldn’t conduct the event because of the crowd. Even on the stage, there were a lot of people. I have never seen such a crowd in my life.”

The film, an action-comedy, also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko and Chemban Vinod Jose. It is a story about Tovino’s character who becomes an infamous internet celebrity when a fight breaks out at his own wedding with a vlogger.

Recently seen in superhero film Minnal Murali, Tovino will next be seen in Adrishya Jalakangal, which marks his reunion with co-star Nimisha Sajayan after four years. The film will be directed by Biju Kumar Damodaran. Tovino and Nimisha had previously worked together in crime thriller Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

