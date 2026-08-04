The Intern trailer: Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee's Korean remake promises heart, humour and workplace chaos

It has been almost 11 years since the heartwarming tale of intergenerational friendship in the movie The Intern charmed audiences, and now the much-loved Hollywood flick is being remade as a Korean version. With an all-star cast comprising veteran legend Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee, among others, the Korean remake is going to take viewers on a journey through intergenerational values in the contemporary age of Korean corporate culture. The trailer and poster revealed on August 4 gave a peek into a funny and touching office drama full of awkward situations and meaningful relationships.

The trailer introduces an intern unlike any other

The Intern Korean remake trailer: Choi Min Sik's senior intern meets Han So Hee's ambitious CEO in intriguing first look

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This trailer features Kim Gi Ho (played by Choi Min Sik), a 37-year industry veteran who chooses to start a new chapter in his life as a senior intern. Even though he is quite senior in the industry, his first day at a fashion start-up is filled with both nervousness and excitement.

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{{^usCountry}} In his interview with the Vice President, Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han), Gi Ho was asked to share his strengths and weaknesses. In no time at all, he reveals the movie's magic. He answers, “My strength is that I am very experienced, and my weakness is that I am very old.” Young Han is so impressed by his response that he recruits Gi Ho as an intern at his fashion startup, Wootutu. But working in an environment is not as easy as it seems, as Gi Ho has to adjust to younger colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his interview with the Vice President, Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han), Gi Ho was asked to share his strengths and weaknesses. In no time at all, he reveals the movie's magic. He answers, “My strength is that I am very experienced, and my weakness is that I am very old.” Young Han is so impressed by his response that he recruits Gi Ho as an intern at his fashion startup, Wootutu. But working in an environment is not as easy as it seems, as Gi Ho has to adjust to younger colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the funniest parts of the teaser is when Gi Ho sets up his own desk in an organised way, using a cream bun, an oranda (goldfish), a bottle of water, a desk clock, and an ink pencil box, unlike the other desks, which have modern devices. Another scene shows him searching for the phrase “how to work with MZ generations” on his mobile phone, but he finds it difficult to understand the latest slang. MZ is a popular term in South Korea for millennials and Gen Z combined.

Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee lead the cast

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Choi Min Sik, best known internationally for Oldboy, plays Kim Gi Ho, the role which was originally played by Robert De Niro in the 2015 film. Han So Hee takes on the role of Sun Woo, the ambitious CEO of fashion company Wootutu. Originally played by Anne Hathaway, she is introduced as a rising force in the fashion industry who has built her company from scratch in just three years.

Among the other actors are Kim Jun Han as Vice President Young Hwan, Ryu Hye Young, and Kim Geum Soon. The movie is directed by Kim Do Young. The movie is set for theatrical release on September 16, 2026, on Chuseok, which is the Korean Harvest Festival.

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Abou the original film

The Korean remake is adapted from the 2015 American comedy-drama film called The Intern by Nancy Meyers. The film features Robert De Niro as Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower and ex-executive who joins an online fashion startup through a senior internship program after finding his retirement meaningless.

Ben is paired up with Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway), the hardworking CEO of the company. Initially, there is awkwardness in their professional bond, but gradually they develop a good friendship. Ben mentors Jules in handling the responsibilities of being a boss while juggling her personal life.

Indian remake was announced in 2020

The Intern is also getting an Indian version. The film was initially planned to feature the late Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film was announced in 2020. Following Rishi Kapoor's passing, Amitabh Bachchan was roped in to join the film in 2021. After much delay, it was reported that the Pathaan actor had decided to step back from playing the lead role and would only produce under her banner, KA Productions. However, it's been five years since the announcement, and there has been no further development.

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Deepika was last seen in Fighter, Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD, all released in 2024. Her next projects include King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun.