The Raja Saab director Maruthi: Audiences will go berserk when they see Prabhas as…

Telugu superstar Prabhas is playing not one but two different characters in The Raja Saab, and one of them will have him as an older man. Maurthi Dasari, the director, opens up about this aspect, calling it one of the biggest trump cards of his film. Prabhas in The Raja Saab poster and (right) director Maruthi

Maruthi: Cannot wait to show audiences Prabhas’ second character

The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited films and is set for a massive release on December 5, 2025. The teaser was launched a few days ago and lived up to all the hype created. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a horror comedy, and is the first time that Prabhas is doing a film in this genre. There was a lot of pressure on Maruthi to deliver with the teaser, and he impressed everyone with his grand storytelling and a new-age Prabhas.

Speaking about the response to the teaser, Maruthi said, “I was a bit scared as to how fans would receive the teaser, as Prabhas is playing a fun role. But ever since the teaser came out, everyone is loving the star's fun avatar, which was missing in his last few films.”

The interesting bit is that Prabhas will be seen in not one, but two roles in The Raja Saab, and the second character appears in the flashback portions of the film. “With just a small teaser, everyone is loving Prabhas so much, but I cannot wait to see how the audience will react when they see Prabhas in the old man's role in the film. When that character is introduced, everyone will go berserk,” adds Maruthi.

Ever since the film was announced, fans and the general audience were quite skeptical as to how Maruthi, who had never directed a star hero to date, would handle the film. As the film's release was delayed twice, news spread that Prabhas was not happy with the output and had asked for re-shoots.

Speaking about the same, Maruthi explains that since the film required a lot of VFX, the delay occurred in post-production. He also added that two fun numbers, including a massive solo introduction song featuring Prabhas, will be shot soon.

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has bankrolled the film on a massive scale. Thaman has composed the music for The Raja Saab, which has Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal as the female leads. Maruthi has passed the initial hurdle of taking the teaser to audiences, but a lot also rides on how the trailer shapes up.