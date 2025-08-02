The Yogurt Shop Murders OTT release date in India: Here's when and where you can stream true-crime docuseries

The much-anticipated true-crime documentary series The Yogurt Shop Murders will premiere on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) in India on August 4, 2025. Margaret Brown's four-part series investigates the eerie 1991 Austin yoghurt store murders, which remain one of the country's most coldly unsolved murder cases. The Yogurt Shop Murders, true crime docuseries

The Yogurt Shop Murders OTT release in India

The show premiered on March 10, 2025, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, before its launch on August 3, 2025, on HBO in the United States. The riveting series will be available to viewers in India on JioHotstar.

Returning to the grisly murders that took place in an Austin, Texas, yoghurt business, The Yogurt Shop Murders re-examines the case of four teenage girls. The investigation, court processes, and media portrayal of the case are all still up for debate, even though it has been almost 30 years since the crime occurred. Through interviews and historical records, the series seeks to provide fresh insight into the events.

Notable voices featured in the series

The documentary features the victims' loved ones as well as important players in the investigation, such as Detective Dan Jackson, homicide investigator Mike Huckabay, and police officers John Jones and Paul Johnson. Author Beverly Lowry, journalist Mike Hall, CBS News reporter Erin Moriarty, and memory specialist Robert Shomer all contribute their thoughts. Several legal professionals, including Judge Mike Lynch, Amber Farrelly, Carlos Garcia, and Joe Sawyer, shed light on the subsequent court proceedings surrounding the crime.

An aspect of the case is the focal point of each episode. The first episode, Fire and Water, will be available to stream in India on August 4. Subsequent episodes, The Fifth Victim, Mental Evidence, and In Your Time, will be released on August 11, August 18, and August 25, respectively. Margaret Brown directs every episode.

Behind-the-scenes

In January 2023, Brown acknowledged that she was really working on a documentary for HBO, but the title of the project remained a mystery. The official title, The Yogurt Shop Murders, was announced in October 2024. Emma Stone and Dave McCary serve as executive producers under their Fruit Tree banner.

Given the worldwide interest in the case and the series' meticulous investigative method, the release is expected to attract large viewing and adds to the increasing number of high-profile true-crime documentaries accessible for Indian audiences.