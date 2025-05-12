Thudarum box office collection day 18: Mohanlal film remains unstoppable, crosses 100 crore in India

Thudarum box office collection day 18: Tharun Moorthy’s Mohanlal and Sobhana-starrer Thudarum shows no sign of slowing down at the box office. The film became the highest-grossing film in Kerala and the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time a few days ago. Now as per the latest Sacnilk report of the film, Thudarum has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. (Also read: Thudarum box office collection day 15: Mohanlal film dethrones 2018 as the highest-grossing film in Kerala) Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal's film has been compared with Mohanlal's 2013 hit Drishyam.

Thudarum crosses ₹ 100 crore mark

The latest report adds that Thudarum collected ₹2.24 crore on its 18th day of release. The film collected ₹51.4 crore in its first week, and maintained a cool momentum over its second week, particularly riding the wave of positive word of mouth, minting ₹ 35.35 crore. The total collections of the film now stands at ₹ 100.92 crore.

The film had an overall 31.74% Malayalam Occupancy on Monday.

About Thudarum

Thudarum tells the story of a modest taxi driver called Shanmugham ‘Benz’ who lives in tranquillity until his beloved car goes missing. Upto which extent will he go in the search for his car forms the premise of the film. It boasts of the reunion of stars Shobana with Mohanlal on screen after a gap of nearly 15 years.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in an interview, director Tharun Moorthy shared that Mohanlal thanked him after the success of the film. “He thanked me for my hard work and sent me a message saying, ‘Thank you, I love you, and God bless you.’ He has a lot of gratitude and is very thankful to everyone. He is a superstar, a kind of a brand in the film industry, and is still thanking and showing you a loving, caring attitude. That’s the kind of personality he is. The only thing I wanted from him was a kiss and a hug, and I got it,” he said.