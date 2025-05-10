Thudarum box office collection day 15: Mohanlal film dethrones 2018 as the highest-grossing film in Kerala

Thudarum box office collection day 15: Tharun Moorthy’s Mohanlal and Sobhana-starrer Thudarum is officially the highest-grossing film in Kerala and the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film’s team made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), which means Thudarum has officially dethroned 2018. (Also Read: Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy reveals film took 12 years to be made after Mohanlal signed) Thudarum box office collection day 15: Mohanlal in a still from Tharun Moorthy's film.

Thudarum box office collection

The film’s distributors, Aashirvad Cinemas, released a new poster of Mohanlal from Thudarum on X, writing, “No more records left. Just one name: Mohanlal. Kerala’s highest. Cinema’s finest. #Thudarum.” The text on the poster reads, “All time highest grossing movie in Kerala.”

According to Sacnilk, Thudarum has collected ₹90.35 crore net in India in 15 days of release and has made more than ₹184.70 crore worldwide. The film has beaten 2018’s collections in Kerala and worldwide. As for its worldwide collections, Thudarum has yet to beat Mohanlal’s own L2 Empuraan ( ₹265.5 crore) and Manjummel Boys ( ₹240 crore).

Fans were thrilled to see that Mohanlal achieved two milestones back-to-back with L2 Empuraan becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film and Thudarum becoming the highest-grosser in Kerala. “5 consecutive decades…ONE MAN,” wrote one fan on X. Another wrote, “This man is again proving Mollywood is Mohanlalwood.” One even called him ‘the mighty L’.

About Thudarum

Thudarum is a family thriller directed by Tharun and written by KR Sunil. M Renjith produced the film under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha play supporting roles.

The film tells the story of a modest taxi driver called Shanmugham ‘Benz’ who lives in tranquillity until his beloved car goes missing. When push comes to shove, he decides to go to any lengths to protect what he loves. The film received good reviews after its release on April 25.