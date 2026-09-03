Toxic box office collection day 9: Hanuman Ansh outpaces Yash-starrer, Geetu Mohandas film manages only 3 crore

Toxic box office collection day 9: Yash's pan-India film was one of the biggest releases of the year, and arrived in theatres after many delays. The gangster drama by Geetu Mohandas led a bumper opening but since then, the film has failed to hold that momentum. The film is now earning less than ₹10 crore per day. (Also read: ₹2 crore film with no stars, beats Yash's ₹500 crore Toxic at the box office in shock upset">Hanuman Ansh, tiny ₹2 crore film with no stars, beats Yash's ₹500 crore Toxic at the box office in shock upset)

Toxic box office report

Toxic box office collection day 9: Nayanthara and Yash play siblings in the Geetu Mohandas film.

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Toxic had a big start pan-India, shattering all expectations. The film grossed over ₹101 crore net ( ₹120 crore gross) across India on its opening day, the second-best opening for an Indian film in the domestic market this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2’s historic ₹103 crore start. But thereafter, the film continued to suffer setbacks. On Thursday, Toxic slowed down at ₹37.65 crore. Friday has more dip, at ₹27.20 crore. Toxic collected only ₹25.15 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} From Monday onwards, Toxic saw a sharp dip as it earned just ₹7.45 crore. Tuesday saw a little growth at ₹7.85 crore, while on Wednesday the film collected ₹5.45 crore, another dip. As per the latest update on Sacnilk on Thursday, Toxic has continued its downward slip, collecting only ₹3.46 crore by 10 PM. This takes Toxic’s eight-day domestic haul to ₹238.51 crore net ( ₹284.78 crore gross). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Monday onwards, Toxic saw a sharp dip as it earned just ₹7.45 crore. Tuesday saw a little growth at ₹7.85 crore, while on Wednesday the film collected ₹5.45 crore, another dip. As per the latest update on Sacnilk on Thursday, Toxic has continued its downward slip, collecting only ₹3.46 crore by 10 PM. This takes Toxic’s eight-day domestic haul to ₹238.51 crore net ( ₹284.78 crore gross). {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the reasons behind Toxic's decline in box office collections after its initial success? Toxic experienced a significant decline in box office collections due to negative reviews, a rapid drop in audience demand, and tough competition from films like Hanuman Ansh, which attracted viewers with its positive word of mouth. How does the audience reception of Toxic compare to that of Hanuman Ansh? While Toxic had a record-breaking opening, it failed to maintain momentum and faced criticism, resulting in decreased audience turnout. In contrast, Hanuman Ansh has seen strong audience appreciation, leading to increased screenings and better box office performance. What changes were made in the English version of Toxic compared to the original, and when will it be released? The English version of Toxic has a shorter runtime of approximately 2 hours 56 minutes compared to the original 3 hours and 14 minutes. It is set to be released in select theaters across India on September 4, 2026.

In comparison, Hanuman Ansh, the tiny ₹2 crore film with no stars, has overthrown Yash's ₹500 crore Toxic at the box office. On Thursday, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹7.61 crore, almost double to what Toxic earned. It is a clear sign that the audience has sided with Hanuman Ansh over Toxic! It is a devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba.

All about Toxic

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Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has released in theatres on August 26. Toxic has been in the news for its steamy, intimate scenes and sequences that appear to show women in a not-so-favourable light through imagery and dialogue. The film was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and an A-rating.

On Thursday, Toxic's official social media account announced that the English version will hit screens on September 4. With a shorter runtime, the film will be available only in select theatres across India. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in English - one of the languages the film was written and shot in. A shorter cut from the Indian language version. In cinemas from September 4, 2026,” read the announcement.