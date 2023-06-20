‘Twitch decided to squeeze streamers,’ erotic streamer leaves platform to join rival brand Kick

Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa, the popular erotic Twitch streamer, recently voiced her criticisms of the platform, highlighting its lack of a sustainable business model.

Amouranth slams Twitch's business model. (Image Credit: Amouranth/Twitter)

Despite being the most-watched female streamer on Twitch last year, Amouranth decided to sign a deal with Kick, the rival streaming platform, effectively ending her exclusivity with Twitch.

Since the first light of her career in 2016, Amouranth has emerged as one of Twitch's prominent female streamers, amassing over 6.4 million followers at the time of this report. Alongside her Twitch success, she has also found popularity on platforms like OnlyFans and YouTube, solidifying her status as a well-known internet personality.

But, the eminent Twitch figure has frequently found herself embroiled in controversies, often resulting in temporary bans from Twitch due to her choice of outfits deemed "inappropriate" during streams.

The controversial personality recently spoke out about what she perceives as Twitch's major mistakes on her personal profile. Contrary to popular belief, she argues that the platform's primary issue is not its treatment of creators but rather its flawed business model. According to her assessment, the Amazon-owned platform's "biggest sin" is creating a model that only truly succeeds on a larger scale, akin to YouTube.

The 29-year-old contends that the potential audience for live-streaming is significantly smaller than that of pre-recorded videos, making it challenging for most creators to reach a broad audience and achieve sustainable careers.

Amouranth suggests that Twitch must either find ways to expand its creators' available market or develop more effective methods of monetizing content, as the current strategies are falling short.

This criticism comes shortly after Amouranth's decision to join Kick which has been gaining traction in the past six months. While the financial details of Amouranth's contract with Kick remain undisclosed, her move was likely influenced by fellow Twitch streamer xQc, who secured a lucrative $70-100 million deal with the new platform.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform now faces the challenge of how to respond to this trend of streamers gradually migrating to the competition. This exodus has the potential to impact Twitch's viewership and further exacerbate its existing struggles with monetization.

Amouranth's decision to join Kick underscores the growing competition and the desire for streamers to explore alternatives beyond Twitch. It remains to be seen how Twitch will navigate this shifting landscape and address the concerns raised by its content creators.

