Unravelling Jamie Foxx's health scare! A timeline to distinguish fact from fiction

From hospitalization to debunking conspiracy theories, here's what we know about actor Jamie Foxx's recent health scare.

April 12, 2023: Foxx's Daughter Addresses Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx health crisis timeline.(Twitter)

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issues a statement on social media confirming that her father experienced a medical complication. The specific details of the illness are not disclosed, but she assures the public that Foxx is already on the road to recovery.

Corinne Foxx shared update of Jamie's health on Indtagram.

Conflicting Reports Surface

Various reports emerge regarding Foxx's health status. While most suggest that he is recovering, one source claims that friends and family are preparing for the worst.

April 13, 2023: Cameron Diaz Returns to Set with Jamie Foxx's Stand-In

Following Jamie Foxx's health scare, filming for "Back in Action" in Atlanta resumed with the presence of Cameron Diaz and the use of Foxx's body double.

Production crews temporarily halted filming in Atlanta after Foxx's medical complication, but on April 13, they were back on set with a stand-in for Foxx, according to a source from People magazine. A scene originally planned for April 16 had to be canceled due to production adjustments.

April 23, 2023: Nick Cannon Shares Encouraging Update on Jamie Foxx's Health

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 23, Nick Cannon provided fans with an update on Jamie Foxx's condition.

Although Cannon couldn't disclose specific details, he mentioned that information about Foxx's health would be made public soon. "I was hesitant to discuss it, but he gave me permission, so it's a wonderful thing," Cannon expressed. "He's awake and they say he's alert, so we're thrilled. That's family right there."

May 3, 2023: Foxx Breaks Silence

Foxx takes to social media to express his gratitude for the support he has received during his health journey. He also thanks Nick Cannon for stepping in as the host of the game show Beat Shazam while he recuperates.

May 4, 2023: Positive Updates from Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart shares that Foxx is making progress and that prayers and well-wishes from fans are being felt by the actor. Hart expresses his desire for Foxx to return home soon.

May 13, 2023: Corinne Foxx Provides Positive Update on Jamie Foxx's Health

On May 12, Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx's daughter, responded to media speculation by confirming that her father has been out of the hospital for weeks, emphasizing his ongoing recuperation.

In a post on her Instagram story, she expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received, debunking reports suggesting the family was preparing for the worst.

Corinne also teased an upcoming exciting work announcement, further adding to the positive outlook for Foxx's health and future endeavors.

June 8, 2023: Conspiracy Theories Debunked

Foxx's representatives address a conspiracy theory suggesting that his hospitalization was due to adverse effects from the Covid-19 vaccine. They label the claims as "completely inaccurate" and refute any connection between the vaccine and Foxx's health condition.

Foxx's Filming Schedule

During his health scare, Foxx was in Georgia filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action." The film, also starring Cameron Diaz, features Foxx as the lead. However, his absence has led to body doubles being used for certain scenes while he remains under observation.

