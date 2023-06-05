Home / Entertainment / Others / Jamie Foxx health update! Defying odds and finding his feet again after mysterious crisis

Jamie Foxx health update! Defying odds and finding his feet again after mysterious crisis

ByPaurush Omar
Jun 05, 2023 08:14 PM IST

he 55-year-old star has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy at a top physical rehabilitation center in Chicago

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx is facing a challenging journey to regain his mobility after a mysterious health crisis that occurred while filming Netflix's Back in Action in Atlanta. The 55-year-old star has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy at a top physical rehabilitation center in Chicago, according to information obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The facility, renowned for its expertise in treating injuries and conditions that impact mobility, specializes in helping individuals learn to walk again. Foxx's presence at the clinic indicates that he has been affected in some way, although the exact details of his condition remain shrouded in secrecy.

Despite the mystery surrounding Foxx's health, sources assure fans that he is receiving the best possible care at the rehabilitation center. The facility has a focus on stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries, indicating the severity of the challenges Foxx is facing on his road to recovery.

Last month, Foxx's family was spotted visiting him during his hospitalization and recovery period. While the specifics of his condition have not been officially disclosed, veteran Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza claimed on Dr. Drew Pinsky's podcast that Foxx experienced a blood clot in his brain, resulting in partial paralysis and blindness. Benza alleged that Foxx was pressured into receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for the film production, although these claims have not been confirmed by Foxx's spokesperson.

The discussion around Foxx's health crisis has raised controversy, with criticism aimed at Benza and Dr. Drew for promoting unfounded anti-vaccine conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 vaccines to strokes. It is important to note that these claims have not been substantiated by medical professionals or official sources.

Also read | Is Covid vaccination really responsible for Jamie Foxx's health condition? Here's all you need to know

As Foxx continues his rehabilitation journey, his fans eagerly await updates on his progress. The talented actor's resilience and commitment to regaining his mobility serve as an inspiration to many facing similar challenges.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
COVID-19 mobility medical jamie foxx blood + 3 more
COVID-19 mobility medical jamie foxx blood + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out