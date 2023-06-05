Jamie Foxx health update! Defying odds and finding his feet again after mysterious crisis

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx is facing a challenging journey to regain his mobility after a mysterious health crisis that occurred while filming Netflix's Back in Action in Atlanta. The 55-year-old star has been undergoing intensive physiotherapy at a top physical rehabilitation center in Chicago, according to information obtained by RadarOnline.com. Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The facility, renowned for its expertise in treating injuries and conditions that impact mobility, specializes in helping individuals learn to walk again. Foxx's presence at the clinic indicates that he has been affected in some way, although the exact details of his condition remain shrouded in secrecy.

Despite the mystery surrounding Foxx's health, sources assure fans that he is receiving the best possible care at the rehabilitation center. The facility has a focus on stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries, indicating the severity of the challenges Foxx is facing on his road to recovery.

Last month, Foxx's family was spotted visiting him during his hospitalization and recovery period. While the specifics of his condition have not been officially disclosed, veteran Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza claimed on Dr. Drew Pinsky's podcast that Foxx experienced a blood clot in his brain, resulting in partial paralysis and blindness. Benza alleged that Foxx was pressured into receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for the film production, although these claims have not been confirmed by Foxx's spokesperson.

The discussion around Foxx's health crisis has raised controversy, with criticism aimed at Benza and Dr. Drew for promoting unfounded anti-vaccine conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 vaccines to strokes. It is important to note that these claims have not been substantiated by medical professionals or official sources.

As Foxx continues his rehabilitation journey, his fans eagerly await updates on his progress. The talented actor's resilience and commitment to regaining his mobility serve as an inspiration to many facing similar challenges.