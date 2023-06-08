Jamie Foxx's representative sets the record straight on Covid-19 vaccination row. Here's all you need to know

In a twist of events, a spokesperson for Jamie Foxx has stepped forward to quash a baseless rumor that the actor suffered paralysis and blindness due to a COVID-19 vaccine. The claim, which has gained traction online, was quickly dismissed as "completely inaccurate" by Foxx's representative. In a twist of events, a spokesperson for Jamie Foxx has stepped forward to quash a baseless rumor that the actor suffered paralysis and blindness due to a COVID-19 vaccine.(Twitter)

The controversy surrounding Foxx's health started in early April when news broke that the Oscar-winning star had been hospitalized due to an undisclosed "medical complication." Speculation grew as his daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement confirming his release from the hospital but offering no further details on his condition.

Recently, podcast host and gossip columnist A.J. Benza made sensational allegations about Foxx's health during an episode of the Ask Dr. Drew podcast. Citing an unnamed source, Benza claimed that Foxx suffered a blood clot in his brain after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in partial paralysis and blindness. However, these claims remain entirely unverified and lack any credible evidence.

Newsweek conducted a fact-check on the rumor and found it to be wholly unsubstantiated. Nevertheless, the viral nature of the claim has turned Foxx into an unintended figurehead for the anti-vaccine movement. Conservative commentators and Twitter users have seized upon the rumors as supposed proof of their arguments against COVID-19 vaccines.

One conservative commentator, Charlie Kirk, used the rumor to criticize the pharmaceutical industry, suggesting that Foxx's alleged experience was the result of vaccine mandates on movie sets. However, it should be noted that mandatory on-set vaccination protocols in Hollywood did not end until May 12, making it unclear whether Foxx had received any COVID-19 vaccine at all.

Despite the lack of evidence and confirmation, the rumor has spurred discussions about vaccines and their potential side effects. Candace Owens, another conservative commentator, discussed the matter on her podcast, speculating on the silence from Foxx's family as a possible indication of truth.

However, medical experts and reputable sources have affirmed that while blood clots can be a rare side effect of certain COVID-19 vaccines, the association is not observed with mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Yale Medicine has highlighted the higher risk of blood clots associated with COVID-19 infection itself, rather than with the vaccines. Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System have shown a minimal number of cases of blood clot-related disorders in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While Foxx's current condition remains unknown to the public, a post on his Instagram account from May 3 expressed gratitude and a sense of blessings, suggesting a positive outlook during his recovery.

As the controversy surrounding Foxx's health and the vaccine rumor continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking and relying on credible sources. Misinformation can spread rapidly, leading to unfounded fears and unwarranted skepticism.