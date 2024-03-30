US ‘danger tourism’ YouTuber YourFellowArab kidnapped in Haiti, gang demands $600,000 ransom

IRL Twitch streamer Addison Pierre ‘YourFellowArab’ Maalouf has fallen victim to a harrowing kidnapping incident in Haiti. The U.S. State Department has yet to confirm whether Addison Pierre Maalouf was abducted or not(YourFellowArab)

The kidnappers, identified as the notorious 400 Mawozo gang, have seized both Maalouf and his driver while they were returning from Cape Haiti.

Kidnapping and ransom demand

Local news outlet Haiti24 broke the story, revealing that the kidnappers are demanding $600,000 USD for the safe return of the captives. Several reports indicate that a partial payment of $40,000 has already been made.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), fellow Twitch streamer ‘Lalem’ confirmed the kidnapping and assured followers that efforts to secure Maalouf’s release are underway. He wrote, “Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now. Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti, and we’re working on getting him out. Love y’all, he’ll be out soon.”

Lalem also urged anyone with Addison’s contact information to refrain from texting him due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, Addison’s editor, ‘masih,’ shared what is believed to be the last video recorded by Maalouf before his abduction.

In the video, the Twitch streamer openly reflected on the risks ranging from gangs to which youth are subjected. “All it takes is one stupid gang member holding an AK47 for one thing to go wrong,” he expresssed.

Standing on a balcony overlooking a pool, he said that he wanted to travel to Port-au-Prince, the city which is the capital of Haiti. Yet, none of the logistic hassles could prevent him from postponing a such-an-exhausting road journey till the next morning.

Maalouf had received approval for travel to the region. His words underscored the precariousness of the environment: “How many times in your life are you the only person in an entire hotel because the country’s completely shut down, no one should be coming in, and you’re just a retarded YouTuber.”

US State Department is yet to confirm the kidnapping

The US State Department has not confirmed whether Maalouf was abducted. However, they acknowledge being “aware of reports of the kidnapping of a US citizen in Haiti.” Another fellow YouTuber “Lord Miles” claims to have spoken directly with Maalouf using the kidnappers’ phone. According to Miles, his friend is being held in a cage on the eastern outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The State Department’s travel advisory for Haiti is unequivocal: “kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include US citizens.” Those who have been kidnapped often suffer physical harm.

US personnel are restricted to the embassy's confined area and prohibited from walking into Port-au-Prince.