Vijay Deverakonda congratulates ‘people of TN and the new CM’ for big TVK win in Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appears to be on course for an explosive victory in the Tamil Nadu elections. The Varisu actor is making history as one of the few actor-turned-politicians to find success so early in his political journey, with his party having already secured 22 seats and leading in 87 others at the time of writing.

Thalapathy Vijay is winning the Tamil Nadu elections.

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Also Read | ‘1st doubted, then crowned, Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tiger Shroff congratulate Vijay as TVK leads

Celebrities from across the country and spanning multiple film industries have been pouring in with congratulatory messages for Vijay, marking his milestone moment. Among them, Vijay Deverakonda shared a heartfelt note, cheering him on as he embarks on his new journey in Tamil politics. Several others, including Tiger Shroff and Kajal Aggarwal, also extended their wishes, celebrating his success and offering support for the road ahead.

Vijay Deverakonda congratulates “people of TN and the new CM”

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{{^usCountry}} In a heartfelt and encouraging note, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his admiration for the people of Tamil Nadu, praising them for voting thoughtfully and taking a stand for their well-being by choosing a worthy leader. He also extended his wishes for prosperity and growth to both the people of the state and its “new CM” as they embark on this new chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a heartfelt and encouraging note, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his admiration for the people of Tamil Nadu, praising them for voting thoughtfully and taking a stand for their well-being by choosing a worthy leader. He also extended his wishes for prosperity and growth to both the people of the state and its “new CM” as they embark on this new chapter. {{/usCountry}}

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He wrote, “And NEW :) @actorvijay garu. My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics.”

Celebs congratulate Vijay’s historic win

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was among the first to congratulate Vijay as his party steadily surged towards victory. He wrote, “Congratulations to @actorvijay The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!”

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Telugu actor Nani drew a parallel with Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, noting a similar political rise. He wrote, “Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”

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Meanwhile, South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of Vijay and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken – loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement!”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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