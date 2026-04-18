From sacred rituals to spotlight moments, gold has always carried meaning, but this Akshay Tritiya, it shines with a new voice. No longer just tradition, gold has become a means to express. A quiet symbol of prosperity, a bold mark of individuality. Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others Today, men are embracing it as a versatile and personal style choice across everyday and occasion dressing, take a look- Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda

The actor goes all in on tradition, but makes it maximal. Layered gold harams, kadas, armbands and an oddiyanam turn his wedding look into a full-blown heritage statement. This is gold at its most unapologetic. Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh

The Dhurandhar star keeps it tailored and lets the gold do the talking. Studs and gold - rimmed glasses add just the right amount of shine to an otherwise sharp, formal look. Jimin

Actor Jimin

Boy band BTS member Jimin, turns minimal into a statement. A sharp black look is lifted entirely by layered gold necklaces, proving less can still stand out. Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyun

Popularly known as V, the Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung keeps it effortless but striking. Layered gold chains over a deep navy suit gives the look a relaxed edge without losing impact. Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams

Canadian actor Hudson chooses to keep it clean and understated. A crisp white tux with subtle gold accents shows how restraint can still feel luxe. Channing Tatum

Actor Channing Tatum