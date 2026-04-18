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    Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others

    Gold is evolving this Akshay Tritiya, reflecting personal style and prosperity for stars across the globe

    Published on: Apr 18, 2026 5:58 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    From sacred rituals to spotlight moments, gold has always carried meaning, but this Akshay Tritiya, it shines with a new voice. No longer just tradition, gold has become a means to express. A quiet symbol of prosperity, a bold mark of individuality.

    Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others
    Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum and others

    Today, men are embracing it as a versatile and personal style choice across everyday and occasion dressing, take a look-

    Vijay Deverakonda

    Vijay Deverakonda
    Vijay Deverakonda

    The actor goes all in on tradition, but makes it maximal. Layered gold harams, kadas, armbands and an oddiyanam turn his wedding look into a full-blown heritage statement. This is gold at its most unapologetic.

    Ranveer Singh

    Actor Ranveer Singh
    Actor Ranveer Singh

    The Dhurandhar star keeps it tailored and lets the gold do the talking. Studs and gold - rimmed glasses add just the right amount of shine to an otherwise sharp, formal look.

    Jimin

    Actor Jimin
    Actor Jimin

    Boy band BTS member Jimin, turns minimal into a statement. A sharp black look is lifted entirely by layered gold necklaces, proving less can still stand out.

    Kim Taehyung

    Kim Taehyun
    Kim Taehyun

    Popularly known as V, the Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung keeps it effortless but striking. Layered gold chains over a deep navy suit gives the look a relaxed edge without losing impact.

    Hudson Williams

    Hudson Williams
    Hudson Williams

    Canadian actor Hudson chooses to keep it clean and understated. A crisp white tux with subtle gold accents shows how restraint can still feel luxe.

    Channing Tatum

    Actor Channing Tatum
    Actor Channing Tatum

    Gearing up for his next, the Avengers: Doomsday, actor Channing Tatum goes polished and precise. A Tiffany and Co. brooch paired with a gold watch brings quiet luxury to the red carpet.

    Story by Shourya Avankhedkar

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code Ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum And Others
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Akshaya Tritiya Special | The New Gold Code Ft. Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Channing Tatum And Others
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