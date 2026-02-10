Heated Rivalry OTT release date: When and where to watch Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's steamy hockey drama

Heated Rivalry is set to premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play on February 20. At the centre of the storm are Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), the most feared enemies in professional hockey. On the ice, they’re defined by bone-crushing hits, legendary trash talk, and a rivalry that electrifies every arena. But when the lights go down, hatred ignites into a clandestine, red-hot passion neither can outrun, risking everything they’ve spent their lives building.

Heated Rivalry is finally getting a release in India! The romantic sports drama starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams became a sensation upon its December release, catapulting its two newcomers to overnight stardom. Adapted from a novel by Canadian author Rachel Reid, the show, directed by Jacob Tierney, revolves around two rival ice hockey players who secretly have an affair.

Late-night hotel room confessions, stolen moments, and the constant threat of exposure turn their affair into the most dangerous game where the difference between “I hate you” and “I need you” disappears entirely.

About Heated Rivalry Talking about how this series came into existence, writer and director Jacob Tierney shared, “During the pandemic, I stumbled across Rachel Reid’s books, and I devoured them all. I fell hard for Shane and Ilya. This was a story I didn’t know I needed in the most real way – smart, funny, sweeping, and deeply, unapologetically sexy. And what’s more, it was unapologetically gay. I was always looking for queer stories to tell, but Heated Rivalry reminded me of something I almost never saw, a happy ending. No tragic suicide, no terminal illness, no one giving up and pretending to be straight to be able to live only half a life. This book was bursting with unashamed queer joy. And still, I never actually thought I’d adapt it. Why? Maybe because, as much as I loved it and devoured it, I wasn’t sure anyone else would feel the same. Then the book landed on the front page of the Washington Post, and the author of that article echoed exactly how I felt. And I knew right then if someone else got the rights to the Game Changers series, I would absolutely lose my mind.”

He further added, “So now, here I am with Heated Rivalry as my baby. My passion project. There is nothing I wanted more than to bring this show to life, to introduce this shamelessly funny, glorious, epic, romantic story to the world. When I first spoke to Rachel Reid, I told her I wanted to take this book seriously. Because that’s what it deserves. That’s what Shane and Ilya deserve. And that’s what queer community deserves, a real, grounded, sexy and aspirational love story complete with the kind of happy ending gay people almost never get. Yes, you can be a hockey player. Yes, you can be the star of your own story. And yes, most importantly, you can fall in love and you can have your happy ending too.”

Heated Rivalry has 6 episodes. After the show became a global sensation, a second season has been announced. It is expected to be released in 2027, with the cast returning.