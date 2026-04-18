Shakun Batra’s AI video for production house has internet calling it ‘best use of AI’, even Ranveer Singh approves

On Friday, Shakun took to the official Instagram page of Jouska AI to share a quirky AI-generated video explaining the correct pronunciation of his studio’s name. The visually imaginative clip featured people floating mid-air as they broke down the pronunciation step by step, culminating in pilots announcing it over an aircraft intercom. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “The official Jouska pronunciation guide. Please say it right. Made in AI.”

Filmmaker Shakun Batra , best known for Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, has recently launched the AI division of his storytelling studio, Jouska Films. A video introducing the correct pronunciation of the studio’s name has caught the internet’s attention, with many praising it as a clever and effective use of AI, calling it the “right use of AI”.

Ranveer Singh seemed to enjoy the concept and commented, “Hahahahaha superb.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Insanee.” Aparshakti Khurana added, “Woah!!!! Love itttt.” Fans also praised the video. One comment read, “AI being used exactly how it was intended to be… to make a cool concept, epic!!!” Another wrote, “Bro uses AI the best.” A third comment read, “Wow, probably the best AI use I’ve seen (heard).”

In 2025, Shakun collaborated with Google India on a five-part video series featuring short cinematic vignettes across genres such as action, comedy and sci-fi, all created using AI. The first video, The Gateway Car, marked his first car chase sequence. Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “I’ve never done action before, and the way I envisioned the sequence was not feasible in a traditional production, at least not quickly or within the resources we had. AI allowed us to visualise, block and build it without months of preparation or permits.”

He added, “It’s definitely the beginning of something, but whether it becomes a revolution will depend on how we use it. If we’re only using AI to replicate what already exists, then no, it won’t be revolutionary. But if we use it to open doors for new voices and new ways of working, then it could be transformative.”