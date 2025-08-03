Waiting for Salakaar release? Check out Mouni Roy's other series and films before it drops on OTT

After the success of Special Ops Season 2, JioHotstar is back with another gripping espionage thriller Salakaar, where we will get to see Mouni Roy as a resilient spy who navigates high-stakes missions while dealing with personal trauma. This is the second time the actress will be seen in a spy avatar, and fans are already excited. However, before Salakaar drops on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 8, 2025, check out Mouni's other brilliant performances on OTTplay Premium. Mouni Roy in Salakaar

Mouni Roy's must-watch films and series

Sultan of Delhi

Mouni Roy plays a cabaret dancer Nayantara Gangopadhyay in this crime series. The story is set in 1960s Delhi and explores the criminal world, delving into the power struggle, greed, and betrayal within the underworld. The series revolves around a common man's rise to become a powerful figure in Delhi's criminal world, after surviving the 1947 partition.

Showtime

Mouni Roy plays an actor and dancer Yasmin Ali. The series explores the world of Bollywood and the power dynamics within the film industry. Mouni's character is described as an 'item girl' and the love interest of Emraan Hashmi's character Raghu Khanna. The drama also showcases some off-camera fights that occur backstage, leading to some intense rivalries later.

Blackout

Mouni Roy plays Shruti 'Pinky' Mehra, a damsel-in-distress who gets caught up in chaotic events during the city-wide blackout. The film features a night full of bizarre encounters, with Shruti playing a key role in the events. The story centers around a crime reporter whose car rams a van full of gold, cash, and dead bodies during a city-wide blackout, and later encounters an alcoholic, two thieves, and Shruti Mehra in the middle of the night.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Mouni Roy plays one of the key roles in this 2022 fantasy drama. She is the main antagonist Junoon (Queen of Darkness) in the film. She is portrayed as wild and maniac, with a connection to the wind, forest, and sea. Junoon is on a quest to find the powerful weapon Brahmāstra, and aims to revive Dev. The film follows the story of Shiva who has a mysterious connection with fire, and later discovers he is actually 'AgniAstra', and can control fire.

London Confidential

Mouni Roy is seen as a RAW agent Uma in this thriller drama. She is part of the team that's investigating the death of a fellow agent who was probing the Chinese conspiracy involving a new virus. Uma and Arjun (Purab Kohli) must also find out the mole within the Indian intelligence agency. The story revolves around the conspiracy surrounding the virus and a thrilling investigation into the pandemic.