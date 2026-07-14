Why did Tom Segura and Christina P divorce after 18 years of marriage? What we know so far

Comedians and podcast hosts Tom Segura and his wife Christina Pazsitzky have separated after 18 years of marriage, TMZ reported on Monday. The divorce was formalized over the last two months, but the couple kept it under wraps, the report states, citing a source close to the couple.

Tom Segura (L) and his ex-wife, Christina P. (Getty Images and Christina P on Instagram)

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Tom Segura and Christina P, both stand-up comedians, got married in 2008. They became a power couple in the world of comedy podcasts, founding YMH Studios together. The studio now hosts multiple shows, including one that Segura and Christina P co-host called eponymously 'Your Mother's House!'

But the fact that the duo had gone their separate ways is retrospectively evident from how the 'Your Mother's House!' podcast has been hosted in the last three months. A review of the posts made from the podcast's official X account shows that the last episode of "Your Mother's House" that Tom Segura and Christina P co-hosted dates back to late April. Since episode no. 856 of 'Your Mother's House,' released on April 25, Christina P and Tom Segura hosted separate episodes with different guests.

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While fans have long pointed to Segura's absence, speculating that something might be off between the duo, the confirmation came on Monday with the report from TMZ.

Why Did Tom Segura And Christina P Separate?

As of now, Tom Segura or Christina P has not released a statement addressing their divorce. The only source is the TMZ report that cites an anonymous individual familiar with the couple's recent whereabouts. The source told the outlet that the split was "completely amicable" and they maintain their working relationship.

A part of a statement from the source was also included by TMZ. It read: "They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children."

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The source cited in the report did address the cause behind the separation after 18 years of marriage. TMZ, Page Six and other outlets reported that they have reached out to representatives of the podcasters but has not heard back yet.

Their eldest son, Ellis, is 10 years old, while their youngest son Julian is 8.