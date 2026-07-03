Will Taylor Swift change her last name after marriage? Friends reveal a traditional step she reportedly values

Taylor Swift may soon have a new last name in her personal life, according to a new report from the Daily Mail. While the singer is expected to continue using “Taylor Swift” for her music career and public appearances, sources told the outlet that she plans to take fiancé Travis Kelce’s surname after marriage.

Will Taylor Swift change her last name after marriage? Friends hint at tradition (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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The reported decision has drawn attention because Swift’s name is one of the most recognizable brands in entertainment. However, people close to the singer reportedly say the move is less about business and more about what marriage means to her personally.

Why Taylor Swift reportedly wants to become Taylor Kelce?

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the situation said Taylor Swift sees taking Travis Kelce’s last name as an important part of married life. The source described the singer as “very traditional” and said she views sharing the same surname as her husband as a meaningful step in their relationship.

“Professionally, she’ll always be Taylor Swift. The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there’s really no reason to change that,” the source told the Daily Mail.

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{{^usCountry}} The source added: “Personally, it’s a different story. Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she’d love to take Travis’ last name.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source added: “Personally, it’s a different story. Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she’d love to take Travis’ last name.” {{/usCountry}}

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The insider continued: “In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to.”

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According to the same report, Swift is not planning to hyphenate her name or combine surnames. Instead, she reportedly prefers the idea of sharing the same family name as Kelce and any future children they may have.

“She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share,” the source said.

Taylor Swift expected to keep famous stage name for her career

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Even if she legally changes her surname after marriage, the report says fans are unlikely to see any change to the name attached to her music, tours, albums and business ventures.

A second source told the Daily Mail: “She will take his last name when they wed, but for work she will still go by Taylor Swift. Jennifer Aniston did this when she married Brad Pitt.”

That approach would allow Swift to keep the globally known name that has defined her career while using “Taylor Kelce” in her private life.

Also Read: Which of Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammates will attend Taylor Swift wedding? Odds revealed amid ‘secret’ invitees list

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Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly commented on the report. The Daily Mail also said it contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

For now, the reported name change remains based on information from unnamed sources. But if it happens, it would mark a personal milestone for the singer while leaving the Taylor Swift brand unchanged.