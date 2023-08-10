Yash hugs Vijay Raghavendra as he breaks down during wife Spandana's funeral

Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra died due to a heart attack on Monday. She reportedly suffered a massive heart attack while she was on a vacation in Bangkok. At the funeral held on Wednesday, Vijay was seen in tears. Actor Yash, who also attended the funeral meet, was seen consoling the actor and giving him a long hug. (Also read: Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife passes away in Bangkok, CM and deputy CM pay condolences) Yash hugged an emotional Vijay Raghavendra at the funeral.

Yash hugs Vijay Raghavendra

In a video that was shared on X by a fan page of the actor, Yash was seen consoling an emotional Vijay Raghavendra as he broke down in tears. Yash held him close and was seen talking to him for a couple of minutes. The video of the same quickly went viral on the micro-blogging site.

Spandana's death

Meanwhile, after the news of Spandana's death became public, the chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid condolences to the family. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, “The news of the untimely death of famous Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana has come as a shock. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. My condolences to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and BK Shivaram who are saddened by the loss of Spandana.”

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “I am deeply saddened to know that the wife of famous Kannada actor Shri Vijay Raghavendra, Mrs. Spandana Raghavendra, has passed away suddenly in Bangkok. Recently the couple met me and wished me well. I pray for Spandana's soul to rest in peace. My condolences to his family and friends.”

In a conversation with the media, Spandana's brother-in-law Srimurali said, “Spandana slept on the night of August 6, and did not wake up the next morning due to low blood pressure.” Spandana tied the knot with Vijay in 2007 and the couple has a son, named Shourya. Spandana died few days before the couple's 16th wedding anniversary on August 27.

