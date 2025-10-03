Yash says Kantara Chapter 1 is ‘new benchmark for Kannada and Indian cinema’, hails Rishab Shetty's vision

Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated film, Kantara Chapter 1, finally hit cinemas on 3 October, drawing widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. The film has quickly become the talk of the industry, with many praising its scale and storytelling. Among them, Kannada superstar Yash took to social media to hail it as phenomenal cinema. Yash can't stop gushing about Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Yash heaps praise on Kantara Chapter 1

On Friday, Yash shared his review of Kantara: Chapter 1 on Instagram. He wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema. @rishabshettyofficial, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen.”

He went on to applaud the performances of the cast, adding, “Heartfelt congratulations to @vkiragandur sir and @hombalefilms. Your vision and unconditional support for ambitious projects are continually raising the industry’s bar. @rukminivasanth and @gulshandevaiah78, you delivered brilliant, powerhouse performances.”

Yash concluded his note by praising the crew, writing, “@b_ajaneesh, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camera work brought that world to life. Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and the entire cast and crew. The light moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!”

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the mythological action drama serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Also featuring Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, the film has been lauded for its visual grandeur, gripping climax, standout VFX and stellar performances. It opened strongly at the box office, grossing ₹60 crore, while clashing with Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which managed only ₹9.25 crore.