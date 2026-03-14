Zakir Khan spotted in hospital robes in brother's new vlog; fans concerned for comedian's health: ‘Aap thik ho?'
Fans express concern for Zakir Khan's health after seeing him in the hospital, prompting messages of support and inquiries about his well-being.
Popular stand-up star, Zakir Khan has featured in his brother Arbaaz Khan's latest vlog. In it, the comedian can be seen hospital robes, sparking concern about his health among his fans and followers. This comes shortly after Zakir took a break from work and social media citing ill health.
Zakir Khan admitted to hospital
In the 'Ramzan vlog' , Arbaaz shows glimpses of Zakir's private room at the Lilavati Hospital. He wore a pink robe and caught the India vs England cricket World Cup from last week with his friends and family.
When Arbaaz asked him how he was feeling, Zakir said, “Match abhi fasa hua hai (The match is in a critical spot right now).”
Fans worried for Zakir Khan
Seeing Zakir at the hospital, fans grew concerned about how seriously ill Zakir indeed was. “Kia hua zakir khan ko?? (What happened to Zakir Khan)”
Another asked, “Why is zakir bhai in hospital?” A person wrote, “aap thik ho (Are you well)? Get well soon before Eid.🙌❤️❤️ Sending all the healthy vibes your way!!”
Another made a plea to Arbaaz, “, everyone is asking about zakir bhai . Pls tell us how he is , what happened to him . All of us love him so much and worried about him.”
Zakir had earlier shared that he will be taking an extended break from comedy. The announcement came during his recent live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour.
Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir revealed that his break could stretch over several years and may last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, once he wraps up his existing commitments. He stressed that the decision stems from the need to prioritise his health and focus on personal matters.
"It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much," Zakir said. He shared his plans on Instagram, mentioning that all shows until June 20 would be a celebration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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