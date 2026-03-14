Zakir Khan spotted in hospital robes in brother's new vlog; fans concerned for comedian's health: ‘Aap thik ho?'

When Arbaaz asked him how he was feeling, Zakir said, “Match abhi fasa hua hai (The match is in a critical spot right now).”

In the 'Ramzan vlog' , Arbaaz shows glimpses of Zakir's private room at the Lilavati Hospital. He wore a pink robe and caught the India vs England cricket World Cup from last week with his friends and family.

Popular stand-up star, Zakir Khan has featured in his brother Arbaaz Khan's latest vlog. In it, the comedian can be seen hospital robes, sparking concern about his health among his fans and followers. This comes shortly after Zakir took a break from work and social media citing ill health.

Fans worried for Zakir Khan Seeing Zakir at the hospital, fans grew concerned about how seriously ill Zakir indeed was. “Kia hua zakir khan ko?? (What happened to Zakir Khan)”

Another asked, “Why is zakir bhai in hospital?” A person wrote, “aap thik ho (Are you well)? Get well soon before Eid.🙌❤️❤️ Sending all the healthy vibes your way!!”

Another made a plea to Arbaaz, “, everyone is asking about zakir bhai . Pls tell us how he is , what happened to him . All of us love him so much and worried about him.”

Zakir had earlier shared that he will be taking an extended break from comedy. The announcement came during his recent live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour.

Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir revealed that his break could stretch over several years and may last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, once he wraps up his existing commitments. He stressed that the decision stems from the need to prioritise his health and focus on personal matters.

"It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much," Zakir said. He shared his plans on Instagram, mentioning that all shows until June 20 would be a celebration.