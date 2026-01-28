Zakir Khan says he is taking a break from comedy because of genetic illnesses: ‘Have damaged my body myself’

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently shared that he will be taking an extended break from comedy. Now, he has revealed that the decision is driven by health concerns, including certain genetic illnesses in his family. Last week, Zakir Khan shared that he will be taking an extended break from comedy.

He also admitted that years of relentless work have taken a toll on his body, prompting him to step back and prioritise his well-being.

Zakir Khan reveals reason behind his break During an interview with Gulf News, Zakir spoke about the health reasons which pushed him to take a break, revealing that some of the concerns are hereditary.

“I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people,” Zakir said.

He went on to share that being the first in his family to achieve success on such a large scale has brought with it a sense of responsibility, not just towards himself, but also towards future generations, for whom he wants to “build some bridges.” That feeling, Zakir admitted, pushed him to put work above everything else for nearly a decade, a choice that has now begun to take a toll on his body.

“When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit. So I initially thought I’d manage health alongside work. But last year, when we were in the US, I realised that it wouldn’t be possible to do both together. That’s when I made this decision,” he added.

In a viral clip, which surfaced from his show in Hyderabad, Zakir is seen saying that he would be away from stand-up until around 2030. However, in the interview, Zakir clarified that the statement was specifically for Hyderabad as when he will take a break and then later restart work, it will take time for him to return to Hyderabad.

Zakir Khan announces break Last week, Zakir shared that he will be taking an extended break from comedy. The announcement came during his recent live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour.

Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir revealed that his break could stretch over several years and may last until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, once he wraps up his existing commitments. He stressed that the decision stems from the need to prioritise his health and focus on personal matters.

"It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much," Zakir said. He shared his plans on Instagram, mentioning that all shows until June 20 would be a celebration.