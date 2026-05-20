Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted filming stylish new ad in Bengaluru after wrapping King shoot in Cape Town. Watch

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is proving she has no intention of hitting the brakes. Barely a few days after touching down from South Africa, where she wrapped up a crucial shooting stint for the actioner King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has dived straight back into work, this time on a commercial set in Bengaluru. A behind-the-scenes video from the location has leaked online and is already spreading rapidly across social media platforms and fan communities.

Deepika’s Bengaluru shoot grabs attention online

Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted filming stylish new ad in Bengaluru after wrapping King shoot in Cape Town, see video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the viral footage, Padukone exudes effortless sophistication, donning a sharp, monochromatic blue pantsuit on the advertising set. She is seen executing subtle, fluid dance choreography for the cameras.

According to the updates from various fan pages tracking her schedule, the brand shoot was successfully executed in Bengaluru just after she wrapped her international schedule in South Africa. The actor, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Ranveer Singh's second child, has been seamlessly balancing heavy professional assignments over the last few weeks.

King shoot videos from Cape Town had already gone viral

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, a wave of leaked photos and video snippets from the South African sets dominated internet trends. Video clips featuring Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan went viral, what appeared to be an elaborate, large-scale musical sequence. This marks Deepika's sixth outing with Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, a wave of leaked photos and video snippets from the South African sets dominated internet trends. Video clips featuring Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan went viral, what appeared to be an elaborate, large-scale musical sequence. This marks Deepika's sixth outing with Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The South African leg of the shoot also served as a family affair; Ranveer Singh and the couple’s toddler daughter, Dua, traveled along to Cape Town. Social media clips caught Singh spending quality time with Padukone on set and looking after their daughter during filming intervals. King is one of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming releases {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The South African leg of the shoot also served as a family affair; Ranveer Singh and the couple’s toddler daughter, Dua, traveled along to Cape Town. Social media clips caught Singh spending quality time with Padukone on set and looking after their daughter during filming intervals. King is one of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming releases {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, King stands as one of the most anticipated Hindi films currently in the pipeline. The high-octane project boasts an impressive, star-studded ensemble that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie holds immense significance for Suhana Khan, marking her official big-screen theatrical debut following her introduction in the Netflix film, The Archies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, King stands as one of the most anticipated Hindi films currently in the pipeline. The high-octane project boasts an impressive, star-studded ensemble that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie holds immense significance for Suhana Khan, marking her official big-screen theatrical debut following her introduction in the Netflix film, The Archies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Early plot details indicate that Shah Rukh Khan will portray a seasoned contract killer, with Suhana Khan playing his young apprentice. Jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is locked in for a major festive holiday release on December 24, 2026.

Deepika also has Atlee’s Raaka lined up

In addition to King, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming cinematic slate features another massive pan-Indian venture. She is locked in to star in Raaka, a highly anticipated film directed by hitmaker Atlee, where she will share the screen with Allu Arjun.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON