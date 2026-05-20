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Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted filming stylish new ad in Bengaluru after wrapping King shoot in Cape Town. Watch

Padukone is juggling several shoots while expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh.

May 20, 2026 11:32 am IST
By Monica Yadav
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Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is proving she has no intention of hitting the brakes. Barely a few days after touching down from South Africa, where she wrapped up a crucial shooting stint for the actioner King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has dived straight back into work, this time on a commercial set in Bengaluru. A behind-the-scenes video from the location has leaked online and is already spreading rapidly across social media platforms and fan communities.

Deepika’s Bengaluru shoot grabs attention online

Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted filming stylish new ad in Bengaluru after wrapping King shoot in Cape Town, see video.

In the viral footage, Padukone exudes effortless sophistication, donning a sharp, monochromatic blue pantsuit on the advertising set. She is seen executing subtle, fluid dance choreography for the cameras.

According to the updates from various fan pages tracking her schedule, the brand shoot was successfully executed in Bengaluru just after she wrapped her international schedule in South Africa. The actor, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Ranveer Singh's second child, has been seamlessly balancing heavy professional assignments over the last few weeks.

King shoot videos from Cape Town had already gone viral

Early plot details indicate that Shah Rukh Khan will portray a seasoned contract killer, with Suhana Khan playing his young apprentice. Jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is locked in for a major festive holiday release on December 24, 2026.

Deepika also has Atlee’s Raaka lined up

In addition to King, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming cinematic slate features another massive pan-Indian venture. She is locked in to star in Raaka, a highly anticipated film directed by hitmaker Atlee, where she will share the screen with Allu Arjun.

 
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted filming stylish new ad in Bengaluru after wrapping King shoot in Cape Town. Watch
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