Mum-to-be Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after completing King's South Africa schedule with Shah Rukh Khan

In fact, Deepika did acknowledge the photographers stationed outside the airport, flashing a warm smile and happily posing for them before making her way to the car.

Interestingly, it was the very same outfit that Deepika was seen wearing when she flew out for the shoot in April.

For her airport appearance, Deepika kept it stylish in an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a roomy button-down shirt with contrast stitching and matching straight-fit trousers. She added a splash of colour with bright yellow sneakers and completed the look with brown sunglasses and a classic handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back.

Deepika was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday. She had left Mumbai for the shoot last month with her husband Ranveer Singh .

After completing a shooting schedule in Cape Town with Shah Rukh Khan for King, Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai. The actor, who was spotted at the airport, briefly paused to pose for the paparazzi waiting outside. As her videos and pictures surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing: her pregnancy glow.

“My lovely Queen Deepika,” one wrote, with another social media user writing, “She’s so stunning”. One commented, “Ohh look at that glow”.

Deepika was shooting in South Africa with Shah Rukh Khan for their much-awaited film King. Several behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot soon surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing fans’ attention. One showed them in the middle of the scene, while one showed Shah Rukh offering his hand to help Deepika as she climbs a flight of stairs. At that time, following the emergence of the visuals, director Siddharth Anand reacted strongly to the leak, urging fans to stop circulating them online.

Deepika Padukone is expecting her second baby Last month, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

Apart from King, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.