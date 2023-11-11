Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says she compromised on her brother's upbringing: ‘Was busy with building her career’

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has opened up on her parenting conflict while raising the actor and her younger brother Siddharth Chopra. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhu said that she wasn't there for Siddharth's formative years since she was busy traveling with Priyanka for the initial days of her acting career. (Also Read: Shivering Priyanka Chopra recalls putting feet in hot water bucket under saree during this song's shoot in Switzerland)

What Madhu said

Priyanka Chopra with parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When Priyanka became Miss World, Siddharth was 9-10 years old. So I was travelling with Priyanka and their dad was at work. Siddharth mostly spent his teenage years alone. Of course, his nani (maternal grandmother) was there. His dad used to come back from work and ask him whether he's done homework and other stuff. But I feel how we could provide bharpoor (wholesome) time to Priyanka, we couldn't do that with Siddharth. That's what I feel. But he didn't feel it because his nani was there. But of course, he was our son so he did get a lot of love. I've never heard him or Priyanka say that we weren't there for them and we abandoned them. Because we were still connected even if we were away,” Madhu said in Hindi in the interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also said in the same interview that she sent Priyanka to boarding school against her wishes. “Priyanka was the family's darling since she was the girl of the family. She was 4-5 years old when her father said no to her. He told her, ‘Can’t you say I'm busy?' When she was playing with dolls, she told him, ‘Can’t you see I'm busy?' I realised these were my words. I used to say this to Priyanka. So I doubted my parenting that I wasn't doing the right thing. So I sent her to a boarding school when she was seven, without her father's approval or the family's approval. I didn't even get her counselling done," Madhu said.

About Madhu Chopra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhu is a doctor by profession. She was an Indian Army doctor with her husband Ashok Chopra. She's also a certified pilot and later became a film producer who heads the production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON