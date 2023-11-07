Shivering Priyanka Chopra recalls putting feet in hot water bucket under saree during this song's shoot in Switzerland

Actor Priyanka Chopra has faced a bunch of challenges in her acting career, which include dancing in thin chiffon sarees amid snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. In a Film Companion Masterclass with actor Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka talked about the charm and the challenges of being a heroine in mainstream films. Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Rampal starred together in Yakeen.

She was talking about how she idolised Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, but never dreamt of wearing sarees at snowy mountains like they did in their films. She recalled how she also had to do it for a film, but needed a bucket of hot water under her saree to keep her from shivering.

Shooting in Jungfrau

She said in her chat with Bhumi, “Oh I will never forget this, I was in a chiffon saree, in Jungfrau, Switzerland, in a green saree. Obviously the guy is dressed in head to toe fur and I am in a blouse and chiffon saree and I was standing in a bucket of hot water for the close-up. And I am saying the lines like this (chattering teeth) and on top of it there is a helicopter above because we are taking a helicopter shot.”

What song was it?

The song she was talking about was likely Meri Aankhon Mein from her 2005 movie Yakeen. In it, she starred opposite Arjun Rampal, who wore a black sweater and black pants, while she was in green saree with a barely-there blouse. The overhead shots from helicopter show a glimpse of what might have been the said bucket under her saree.

Watch it here:

‘Not glamourous’

“My co-actor is trying to keep me warm and there is a hot water bucket under my saree. Not glamour guys, not glamorous. So, for me, the glamour of the movies became recognising my characters, understanding these girls. It looks beautiful, and even now I want to have my hair blowing. The glamour of it was taken away from me very quickly and I just started enjoying the medium of work and the possibility of what you can do with the characters," she said about the kind of roles she began choosing later on.

Priyanka enjoyed great success with her work in Hindi films over the next decade. She then moved to US and has been almost exclusively taking up Hollywood projects since. She starred in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink in 2018 and signed on Jee Le Zaraa two years ago. But production on the film has still not kicked off.

