Priyanka Chopra looks dazzling in green shimmery saree as she attends Jio World Plaza launch event in Mumbai

Actor Priyanka Chopra was among the many celebrities who witnessed the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. It seems like the Citadel actor managed to get past the paparazzi as she was not visible in media pictures. However, an inside photo of her from the event has finally surfaced on social media, leaving her fans happy. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt join the Ambanis at glamorous Jio World Plaza launch Priyanka Chopra at Jio event in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra at Jio launch event

For the big, glamorous night, Priyanka Chopra opted for a stunning drape. She was seen rocking a lime-green saree with shimmers all over. She paired it with a matching blouse, heels and her hair untied for the night.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra

The photo shows her fixing her hair while also talking to someone at the event. Reacting to her photo, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Ooo finally... I was waiting for her pictures for hours... I thought she might got sick and can't able to attend the event.” “We don't know, but the one sick was Madhu, she was in the hospital,” replied the one handling the fan page. Another user commented, “She beautiful, hope her mom is okay.” One more added, “She looks so pretty.”

Priyanka Chopra's mother hospitalised

As per reports, Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra was admitted to a hospital for anaphylaxis treatment. As per Health Shots, Madhu who is a doctor, revealed on her Instagram account that she was in the hospital due to an allergic reaction.

She had posted a photo where an IV drip was on her hand. It read, “When anaphylaxis strikes…in hospital.” The photo is no longer available on her account.

For the unversed, anaphylaxis is an allergic reaction to food, insect sting, medication, or other kinds of triggers. It can be deadly at times as well and needs immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, several other celebs were seen at the event. This includes Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor and more. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also seen together at the event. Shah Rukh Khan was snapped arriving at the venue later in the night.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail