Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hold hands as they spend their ‘favourite kind of Sunday’ together. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been keeping a low profile after welcoming ther first child in January. The couple, who seem to be keeping busy with parenting duties, stepped out on Sunday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their outing and wrote “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She is seen holding Nick Jonas' hand as he is driving a car.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo on Instagram Stories.

The couple had announced the birth of their child via surrogacy on January 22 this year. They had shared a joint statement on their respective social media pages. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

They are yet to confirm the gender or name of the child. They have also not posted any pictures of the little one.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick had made a rare appearance in public. The two were spotted together with masks. While Priyanka was in a striped track suit and a big handbag, Nick was in casuals.

Priyanka recently signed an action film titled Ending Things with Anthony Mackie. According to Deadline, the film will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan. It will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

The actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections which also starred Keanu Reeves. She has wrapped up the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the limited series Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film, Jee Le Zaraaa.

