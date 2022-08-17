Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, but his condition is slowly getting better, says comedian's manager

On August 10, comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. Raju later underwent an angioplasty for the same and is now on ventilator. In a new media interaction, Raju's manager has said that he is slowly recovering. Also Read: Raju Srivastava is 'getting better', did not over exert himself at gym, says nephew

"Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," Raju's manager Nayan Soni told PTI.

Last week, Raju Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was ‘stable’ and requested people to ‘ignore any rumour or fake news being circulated’. The statement read, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him."

According to an India Today report, actor Amitabh Bachchan wished Raju a speedy recovery and sent him an audio message saying, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh."

Raju is known for featuring in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss. After his stint as a stand-up comedian on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he became known for his great comic timing. He is the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

