Ramya: As an actor, I have not really pushed the envelope

In her film career spanning a little more than a decade, Kannada actress Ramya did roles that she says were nothing like her. She didn’t understand the roles she was playing and had a problem with most of them. As an educated, opinionated and financially independent woman, she’d do roles that were a complete opposite – homely, next-door-girl, who’s waiting for the hero to rescue her. Ramya

In a candid chat with model Shubra Aiyappa on the podcast Flip the Script with Shubra, Ramya admits to having been in a constant dilemma, because she wanted to be satisfied with her work and be able to leave a legacy or a mark and have other women look up to her, while also changing the perspective of women in cinema. “I’ve asked directors why I was expected to slit my wrists if the hero said no to me; ‘My life goes on’, I said. They’d agree with me but ask me to follow what’s in the script,” she said, adding that she then chose to focus on her costumes in her films.

Ramya: The film industry is quite superstitious

The actress, who was rechristened Ramya for the screen by late Dr Rajkumar’s wife Parvathamma, adds that despite all her success in the Kannada film industry, where she was considered the numero uno at one point, a good role still evades her. “One door that is yet to open for me is a really good role that I actually want to do. In my entire career, I had to choose the best from what was there. Ironically, the film industry is quite superstitious. If your first film does really well, then there’s no stopping you,” says Ramya.

She adds that irrespective of one’s good looks, talent or family background, if that debut film does not take off, there are no takers for an actor. She cites the example of her failed launch in Telugu, which was the remake of her Kannada film debut Abhi. Called Abhimanyu, the Kalyan Ram-led film was a flop and that was the end of Ramya’s Tollywood journey.

After a brief hiatus, when she took a plunge into active poltics, Ramya has been trying to make a comeback in cinema, but has found that the roles she is being offered are exactly what she did 20 years ago. “I’m really looking forward to doing something I have not done; something that I really resonate with. I have not really had a challenge in films. I haven’t really pushed the envelope when it comes to films,” she added.

Since announcing her desire to return to cinema, Ramya has turned to film production, and has made one film, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. She then said she’d be a part of Dhananjaya’s gangster drama Uttarakaanda and even attended the film’s muhurtha, but when it eventually took off, she decided not to do it after all.