Selena Gomez hits 400 million followers on Instagram amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama

Singer Selena Gomez hit a big milestone on Instagram on Saturday. She is now followed by 400 million followers on the image, video and audio-sharing website. She found herself embroiled in a recent eyebrow drama with Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The feud began when Selena posted a TikTok video admitting that she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. In response, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows and shared a picture of Hailey Bieber's perfectly laminated brows. This led to speculation that Jenner was taking Hailey's side in the feud. (Also read: Selena Gomez goes fishing as she spends quality time with family amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama. See pics)

Recently, Selena shared pictures and videos of her family, comprising her stepfather Brian Teefy and younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey on Instagram. It served as a respite from the controversy involving Kylie and Hailey. During their fishing trip, Selena, her sister, and stepfather soaked up the sun under a beautiful blue sky, creating cherished memories. Selena referred to herself as a 'Cali girl' and expressed gratitude for being a ‘blessed lady.’

To celebrate International Women's Day, Selena took to social media to share a heartfelt message. Alongside a childhood photo of herself, she wrote a letter addressed to her younger self, offering valuable advice for young girls. Her message carried a meaningful and emotional tone. She wrote, "Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help. Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

She also shared some cheerful selfies where she wore a smile and posed for the camera, receiving compliments from numerous fans in the comments section for her gorgeous appearance. She captioned the pictures, "Vintage chemistry.”

Selena first gained fame as a child actor in the hit television series Wizards of Waverly Place and later transitioned to a successful music career. She has released several chart-topping albums and singles, including Come & Get It, Good for You, and Lose You to Love Me among others.

