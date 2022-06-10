Shaan says his children insisted he gets his heart checked after KK's death: 'Got many messages asking to be careful'

Shaan has revealed that he has received many messages from people asking him to take care of his health after KK died on May 31 shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata. Doctors who performed KK's autopsy later said that the singer died of several heart blockages and could have been saved if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on time. The doctors also said that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems that remained unaddressed as he mistook them for acidity and took medicines for that. Also Read| Mika Singh won't celebrate birthday to honour Sidhu Moose Wala, KK: 'You avoid it when there is death in family'

Shaan recently revealed that his children Soham Mukherjee and Shubh Mukherjee, whom he shares with his wife Radhika Mukherjee, also insisted he gets a check-up. He took out time to do the same and also requested others to take out time for routine check-ups.

Asked if there might have been lapses in arrangements at the concert where KK performed in Kolkata, Shaan told Bollywood Hungama, "Not just for the artist, but also for the people attending, whenever the audience has more than 300-400 people, accidents can happen. You take so many permissions, and it's expensive to put up a show. To have an ambulance there is part of the procedure. Every event company has to provide these things, but over the years there comes complacency in these arrangements. We have done many shows where they have been stampedes. But at that point you get very excited-- there is a live audience in front of you, what tantrum would you do at that point. And you do the show. KK wouldn't take more than eight shows a month no matter how much money you offer. He was very careful. And something like this to happen to someone who has always been very cautious and not desperate...it's crazy. "

Shaan added, "It's frustrating that this could happen, someone could have pointed it out. He himself couldn't understand. He was hurting in his back and shoulder but kept taking acidity medicines. I am sad, but also frustrated and upset that so many people were with him, that it didn't come to anyone's mind that he should have had a heart checkup. I have gotten a lot of messages from a lot of people, that 'take care of yourself', 'be careful,' because it's too close to home. We started our careers together. My children were also insisting, so I especially went to Mumbai for a day and had a heart check-up. I would like to tell this to everyone, especially if you are post 40, you should not take a chance and get a checkup done every two years."

Shaan was filming for the reality TV show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti in Jodhpur when he got the news of KK's death. Mika Di Vohti, which will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19, will see singer Mika Singh trying to find his bride among 12 contestants and Shaan helping him in the journey.

